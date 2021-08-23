In order to encourage the purchase of local products in the private sector and in the government to support local companies, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi appointed Víctor Merced Amalbert as executive director of the Board for Investment in the Puerto Rican Industry (JIIP for its Spanish acronym) .
The position was vacant for the past six years and will be filled by the executive who served as assistant secretary of the Office of Business Development of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), "will be of vital importance for the creation of strategies to support the growth of local businesses and get them to export their products and services,” informed Manuel Cidre, DDEC secretary.
“A strengthened local industry ensures the sustainability of the internal wealth of Puerto Rico. To be successful, it cannot settle for a market of 3.2 million inhabitants. This purchase by the government, local sectors, municipalities and agencies must be accompanied by an industrial effort to strengthen its distribution chain beyond the seas of Puerto Rico,” he explained.
Encouraging exports and promoting the purchase of products made on the island are the tasks that Merced will be responsible for, who has been working in the private and public sectors for 40 years, of which 15 has been dedicated to business development.
“In these years I have dedicated myself to finding a market for companies established in Puerto Rico, to improving their competitiveness and thereby improving the supply chain. Out there are many businesses that have the potential to sell to the government of Puerto Rico, but also outside the Island, and what you have to do is formalize them a bit so that they have the necessary capacity to compete with foreign companies, help them with prices and with the volume to be able to supply the foreigners," indicated Merced.
The executive, who will have a staff of 14 people, will guide merchants on the incentives available to create a network of suppliers for the government, as well as agencies and municipalities. “The municipality collects a municipal license for these sales and there is an economic movement when one municipality sells to another. The economic part is chained,” he said, in reference to the convenience of people becoming commercial partners.
Merced will begin his term by evaluating the cases pending approval so that they can bid with the government. “I am going to catch up on the cases and see the gaps in the laws to fix whatever is necessary to make the process more dynamic, which will be supported through electronic platforms. The analysis system is going to be improved, along with the monthly reports that the municipalities have to do to see the productivity of the laws in force and to see where we have to attack. Puerto Rican industry and local investment must be given preponderance so that small and medium businesses have the ability to compete against outside companies,” he commented.
It should also streamline payments to government suppliers, since the slow pace of this management prevents many merchants from not giving priority to the sale of their products to the government sector.
