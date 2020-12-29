The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Laboy announced the development of the Index of Coincident Indicators in Manufacturing, a new metric and analysis tool of that sector's economic activity, and highlighted that it it reflected that the industry maintains a recovery rate.
“The most recent report corresponding to October 2020 reflected that manufacturing continues to gain ground despite having registered during April 2020 one of the most significant monthly decreases in a long time due to the total closure decreed due to the spread of COVID-19 . Industrial activity, measured by the Index of Coincident Indicators in Manufacturing, when compared to the month of September of the current year increased 0.9 percent," said Laboy, who underscored that this is the fifth increase registered in the last six months.
However, when comparing the reading of October 2020 with the same month of the previous year, the Index of Coincident Indicators in Manufacturing registered a drop of 2.0 percent, a direct consequence of the reduction in economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the most attenuated annual reduction since the pandemic began and represents the seventh consecutive fall of the Index after having registered 19 increases in a row before the lockdown, showing that this factor interrupted a recovery process in the sector.
Laboy explained: “these results respond to the development of this new index that his work team designed and tested for a year, using the most recent econometric techniques for the construction of composite number indices, using a strong practical, empirical basis. and methodological after 70 years of experience in this field."
"Some of the functions of the Manufacturing Coincident Index are: to identify and analyze short-term turning points in the economy; to analyze the impact of the cycles of the economy of Puerto Rico and the United States, as well as the world in reference to local analysis, among others," he added.
The methodology used in this tool is based on the formulas used by The Conference Board. These formulas have an index development base already used for several decades.
This index has been being computed internally for more than a year as a test period and like any metric instrument, its behavior and design was constantly analyzed to detect changes in Puerto Rico's economic structure and recalibrate it in order to keep it up to date in the development of statistical tools.
The components associated with the manufacturing sector of the Index of Coincident Indicators in Manufacturing are: Non-Agricultural Salaried Employment; Payroll; Hours worked; Indexed Trade Balance, and Industrial Energy Consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.