The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) presented the 'Guide for the Young Entrepreneur,' drafted by the agency's Youth Development Program (PDJ, Spanish initials), with aims to offer advice and tools to boost entrepreneurism.
"During this four-year period, we carried out various initiatives to help young people develop an entrepreneurial mindset and enable them to execute their business plans while projecting themselves as leaders. This Guide for the Young Entrepreneur is an excellent source of information for this and future generations. The document is a compendium of the initiatives and grants available through the DDEC's PDJ. Through this, young people will find the necessary aid to begin to undertake and develop personal and social skills," DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy said.
The Guide for the Young Entrepreneur includes tips to validate a business model, make quick decisions, as well as to achieve business productivity, descriptions of the various initiatives that the DDEC develops through its PDJ, and complies with the purpose of Act 199 of 2008, known as the Youth Services Guide.
PDJ Director Roberto Carlos Pagán Santiago said: “we are currently facing a series of challenges that as a consequence causes uncertainty in our youth. Through this Guide for the Young Entrepreneur, we contemplate that youth can avoid feeling distressed and take charge of their business life. Under this guide they will be able to know the characteristics of a young entrepreneur and will understand what teamwork is, among other benefits."
Laboy added that from 2017 to the present, over 100,000 youth have participated in various initiatives aimed at creating entrepreneurial leaders. In passing, he encouraged students between the ages of 16 to 29 to use the Guide for the Young Entrepreneur and participate in the various projects that PDJ carries out, such as the Entrepreneur Challenge, Robot Makers, and the Young Club, among others. They can also request the Youth Incentive, as stipulated by Act 60 known, as the Puerto Rico Incentive Code, among other available aids.
For more information, send an email to juventud@ddec.pr.gov.
