Faced with an atypical celebration and counting for the first time with sponsorship from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) and the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company, (PRIDCO), the 2020 edition of the awareness campaign for Orange Wednesday, the national day of 'Buy Local, Ours First' will be extended.
Orange Wednesday, which encourages the public to sponsor local businesses at the beginning of the holiday season, begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will be extended until Thursday, January 7.
DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy underscored the need to support local businesses, especially because the island's already-battered economy has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive orders' restrictions on business operations and recreational activities.
"Now we have the chance to consume the high-quality products and services from Puerto Rican entrepreneurs. Buying local is investing directly in our people; it translates to job retention and it boosts future investments," Laboy said.
Elliot Pacheco, president of Empresarios por Puerto Rico (Entrepreneurs for Puerto Rico), noted that local businesses have adapted to the new reality of the pandemic by diversifying their offers, such as by adding more buying options for consumers, as well as delivery and pick-up services. "Local businesses have taken all the protection measures and protocols to protect our staff and consumers against the COVID19 pandemic," he said.
As in previous years, the participants of the Orange Wednesday campaign wear their stores in orange and share offers throughout the day prior to Thanksgiving Day; but this year the celebration extends throughout the months of November, December, and until the celebration of Three Kings Day (January 6).
According to Pacheco, extending orange Wednesday "will make it easier for people to do their shopping calmly, avoiding crowds and maintaining security and anti-COVID19 protocols. We will continue to be proactive and innovate so that our consumers can have the best and greatest options when making their Christmas purchases and throughout the year."
Pharmacies, hardware stores, flower shops, supermarkets, wholesalers, savings and credit cooperatives, insurance companies and distributors, among other businesses, participate in the initiative.
Businesses that are interested in joining this campaign may call (787) 628-2121 or visit www.compralealdeaqui.com.
