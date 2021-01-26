The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), through the Youth Development Program office, issued 41 decrees of new companies developed by young people, as part of the program under Law 60 of 2019, known as the New Code of Inventives, reported designated DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda.
"The Youth Development Program works hand in hand with the Office of Incentives to streamline processes so that young entrepreneurs can achieve these benefits in creating their first businesses. These 41 decrees represent 41 new companies that will operate in Puerto Rico, led by our young people that symbolize the economic future of our island," Cidre said.
The incentive consists of three main benefits including three-year tax exemptions; contributions up to $500,000; Municipal Patents; and CRIM. This allows the young entrepreneur to concentrate his/her efforts on developing their respective businesses.
This program is aimed at participants between 16 and 35 years old who will develop a new business. They can apply through the Single Business Portal (pr.gov) and under the amendment to Law 60 passed on Dec.30, 2020 amending the Incentive Code, to establish, among other things, that Young Entrepreneurs can begin operations by submitting the application for the program.
The Youth Development Program focuses on providing educational resources to the island’s young people, which, in addition to enriching them in knowledge, experience and personal strength, fosters an entrepreneurial spirit.
