The final phase of remodeling the space of the new Single Service Center (CUS, Spanish acronym) of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), one of the projects of DDEC Secretary Manuel A. Laboy, whose purpose is that for entrepreneurs to receive in one place the required orientation on procedures or incentives available in the agency's various programs.
"After the approval of Law 141 of 2018 for the Execution of the Reorganization Plan of the [DDEC], the offer available to entrepreneurs was strengthened, allowing services, incentives and permits necessary for development to be offered in the same place of business. Aware of the need for a space to personally serve our local entrepreneurs, we created the DDEC Single Service Center. This center will house staff from the Office of Permits Management, Business Development, Tax Incentives and Real Estate, as well as Accounting, among others," Laboy explained in a missive.
The CUS is located on the first floor of the Fomento building in Hato Rey, San Juan. It will be open to the public starting January from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visits will be subject to COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
"We know that the [CUS] will be very important for the administration of the designated secretary to the DDEC, Manuel Cidre, who has underscored the need for it and how to optimize its use as it is an important tool to guide investors, especially to the local [investors] in the entrepreneurial process," Laboy asserted.
