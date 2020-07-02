Now that the island's film industry has resumed operations after closing over the coronavirus emergency, Secretary of Economic Development & Commerce (DDEC) Manuel Laboy announced the guideline to prepare a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan of the Motion Picture and Audiovisual Industry of Puerto Rico.
"To achieve an orderly and safe restart of this important economic sector through the Film Industry Development Program (PDIC), in collaboration with representatives of the industry, a guide was prepared that will be of great help to resume operations in this industry that invested over $150,000,000 during this fiscal year and generated over 10,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs. In addition, more than 15,000 hotel nights during the filming period of over 25 film projects," Laboy said said.
He stressed that, unlike other U.S. jurisdictions, the island has relatively contained the worldwide health crisis.
As part of the guide to establish the reopening plan of said economic sector, the productions are required to comply with all the requirements established by PR OSHA and the health prevention measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Therefore, it is the responsibility of the highest ranking official of the company based in Puerto Rico, or their designee, to ensure that there is a protocol so that all employees are properly trained and understand the reopening plan developed by the company.
PDIC Director Pedro Piquer Henn pointed out that, according to OSHA criteria, film and audiovisual production should be a Low Risk of contagion activity if the guidelines are followed and if the established plan is correctly executed .
"The plan that each film company must prepare must include: staff monitoring and/or screening prior to entering the workplace. Control measures for physical distancing. It is recommended to use outdoor scenarios, to the extent possible, and to control the number of people who are present throughout the production process," he said.
He also suggested to establish rotating shifts and divided work zones, with "reasonable" rest times between days; an adequate ventilation and/or air conditioning system, as well as continuous cleaning and disinfection measures; and the use of personal protective equipment. Moreover, both casting and callbacks should be done remotely through a digital platform.
It is also suggested that, once the talent has been selected, the production and/or production house should administer molecular test to detect the virus. Talent scouts are recommended to always have a back-up for each performer in case any one shows positive results in having them done prior to hiring.
"Puerto Rico is an island distinguished by our workforce that always shows its disposition, talent, and good attitude in the face of adversity. The world is constantly changing due to the COVID-19 virus and within these circumstances we must operate under the measures recommended by health experts, so that the economic sectors can continue operations within this new reality that affects our lifestyles," Laboy said.
To access the guidelines for a COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan for the Motion Picture and Audiovisual Industry of Puerto Rico, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.