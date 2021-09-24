Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre announced that, starting this September, guidance services in financing will be offered to entrepreneurs through the KIVA micro-loan platform from the facilities of the Unique Service Center (CUS by its Spanish acronym).
This is possible thanks to the signing of a collaborative agreement between the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym) and Causa Local, Inc.
"Having access to financing is one of the main challenges that any entrepreneur faces. The integration of these financing options services complements our offering of incentive products offered by the DDEC. In addition, it represents an opportunity for those businesses that do not qualify for our programs to obtain guidance on these financing alternatives," Cidre said.
Causa Local is a non-profit entity that provides financial education and access to non-traditional capital to disadvantaged or low-income communities and individuals. It has supported over 300 entrepreneurs and granted more than $2.5 million through the Kiva loan at 0% interest. Kiva.org is a global crowd-lending platform, a collective financing mechanism where investors lend money to a company in exchange for loan repayment. Causa Local helps promote Kiva loans in Puerto Rico.
Ana María Cintrón, executive director of Causa Local, stated that: “by 2021, our goal is to educate and facilitate access to capital for over 200 local entrepreneurs, deploying approximately $2 million in financing. It is projected to have an economic impact of over $2.7 million and promote the creation of over 103 jobs. Teamwork with the DDEC will strengthen local entrepreneurs so that they can grow their businesses ”.
Among the main requirements to apply for this type of loan are: having a Merchant's Registry, having a commercial bank account, submitting basic financial information of your company and a photo of the entrepreneur. Credit is not necessary to apply, but the applicant cannot be bankrupt or have a criminal record.
Staff from Causa Local will be available every Tuesday at the CUS, located on the first level of the Industrial Development Co. building in Hato Rey, with a service hours of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Entrepreneurs may make an appointment through ddec.tuserviciopr.com under the Unique Service Center. Visitors will be required to follow protection and security regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.