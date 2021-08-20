Manuel Cidre -secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC)-, along with his work team, highlighted the efforts aimed at improving Puerto Rico's competitiveness during the panel titled “The Pursuit of Competitiveness and Sustained Growth for Puerto Rico,” held yesterday at the Convention Center at the 2021 Manufacturing Convention.
"We work for Puerto Rico to achieve sustainable economic development, together with the improvement of the quality of life of our people, creating a robust business ecosystem and a world-class economy based on knowledge and innovation. This has to go hand in hand with efforts aimed at achieving greater international competitiveness, which requires the integration of many factors. We are concentrating on five pillars to achieve this, which are attractive and accessible incentives, an agile permitting process, industrial properties in optimal conditions, a stable lower-cost energy system and the development of the working class," Cidre stated.
"In this direction, the Incentives Office is implementing technological solutions to optimize processes and monitor compliance. The Office of Permit Management (OGPe) is also optimizing its technology to simplify processes and shorten the granting time. The Unique Permits that carry a license are being granted in 48 hours. Those that are in renewal, that do not carry a license, are granted automatically," he added.
During the panel, the mission of the Public Energy Policy Program was also highlighted, which is focused on supporting industries to achieve an energy transformation with renewable energy systems or cogenerators.
“The transition that has begun will provide us with stability in costs, as we are not dependent on the fossil fuel market, which is variable. We need to increase the integration of renewables from currently 3 percent to 40 percent by 2025," Cidre underscored.
He added that the Labor Development Program is aimed at preparing the talent that the island needs to advance and cover all the bases that we want to develop. The Program is reportedly establishing alliances with industries and academia to facilitate the provision of on-the-job, tailored, and Apprenticeship training; update resumes; and respond to the present and future labor demand. "One of the greatest strengths of Puerto Rico is its highly qualified human resources, which are internationally distinguished, but we need more people working, to go to another level," he stated.
"We also see an increase in competitiveness after the reshoring law that allows the expansion of manufacturing on US soil to increase the stock of medical equipment and drugs in the United States. And after the exemption granted for transshipment, to turn Puerto Rico into an International Freight Transshipment Center," Cidre said.
Moreover, For his part, Javier Bayón, executive director of the Industrial Development Co. (PRIDCO), pointed out that PRIDCO "has a large inventory of properties ready to lease with preferential fees for different uses, be it specialized manufacturing, research, development, centers of distribution and small businesses, among others that are ready to establish or expand operations."
"Invest Puerto Rico works closely with the DDEC, the government and municipal, the private sector, academia, and others to maximize efforts to attract investment to the island. Together, we leverage Puerto Rico's assets — human capital, infrastructure, business ecosystem — to highlight investment opportunities here among diverse sectors, including manufacturing. This sector is one of the pillars to highlight the ability of Puerto Rico to strengthen the productivity and profitability of companies," said Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico.
"We cannot continue to do the same thing expecting different results. In the DDEC, we have outlined clear and specific objectives, accompanied by innovative initiatives that will take us to the next level and optimize economic development on our Island. In this way we will achieve greater competitiveness while continuing to work together with all sectors and different industries, in an Integrated Economic Development Plan that benefits us all," Cidre asserted.
