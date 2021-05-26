The Secretary-designate of the Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre Miranda, is foreseeing a $60 million budget cut for the umbrella agency for fiscal year (FY) 2022.
Despite the shortage of funds and the “immense challenge” ahead, he stressed that he remains focused on an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that “is as fast, sustainable and lasting as possible.”
In a joint hearing by the Puerto Rico House and Senate Finance Committees, Cidre reported that the new budget proposed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for DDEC contains a reduction of almost $60 million compared to what the agency requested. The majority of the budget cuts are focused on payroll expenses, operational expenses, capital expenditures and incentives to promote jobs and investments.
He outlined the negative impact in several agency areas. “As for payroll, a $5 million budget cut will hinder DDEC’s ability to meet its responsibilities, goals and commitments from its programmatic agenda,” Cidre told lawmakers.
“The budget cut in operating expenses of $4 million will prevent DDEC from promoting Puerto Rico as a destination for doing business in Europe, a real alternative that we must exploit in the face of the imminent increase in tax rates for U.S. companies established outside the United States,” he noted.
“In addition, [the budget cuts] hinder the contracting of the professional services necessary to complete the cultural and organizational transformation inherent in the physical and organizational consolidation of the economic development component in DDEC, which is part of the [government’s] Fiscal Plan,” he added.
Cidre was referring to the continuing process of consolidating several economic development agencies under the DDEC umbrella. Since 2018, DDEC has become the main economic component of the island, following the passage of the Reorganization Plan No.7 and Law 141, known as the “2010 Reorganization Plan Implementation Act of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce.”
Currently, DDEC oversees several smaller agencies, such as the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co.; Trade and Export; Puerto Rico Tourism Co.; Land Redevelopment Authority; the facilities of the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba; and the Planning Board.
“This transformation seeks to turn DDEC into a one-stop-shop to facilitate investment and business development by following the best practices of industry leaders worldwide,” Cidre said. The aim of the consolidation is also to reduce government expenses by eliminating redundancies among agencies, such as various human resources and accounting offices.
Meanwhile, in the area of capital expenditures, Cidre assured that a $5 million budget cut in this area will prevent “correcting the structural and design deficiencies of its facilities” that are necessary to accommodate the 593 employees to be consolidated under the DDEC umbrella.
“As for incentives, a $49 million budget cut will substantially affect transshipment strategies; the implementation of the Incentives Code; the analysis of return on investments; the review of processes and regulations, and [DDEC’s] annual report. This budget cut puts us under an immense challenge,” he said.
Among the agency’s top priorities for the coming fiscal year will be to continue promoting Puerto Rico as an investment destination. “The office’s primary projects for fiscal year 2022 will be to continue with the implementation of the Incentives Code and its corresponding regulations, strengthen law enforcement and advance organizational restructuring of the office,” Cidre explained.
Among the incentives that DDEC oversees include those for the creative industries (film, artists, etc.); the manufacturing sector (pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, aerospace, etc.); and innovative small and midsize companies. Two well-known incentives fall under Laws 20 and 22: Law 22 promotes the export of services and Law 22 grants various tax benefits for high-net-worth individuals to move to Puerto Rico.
Concerns About Minimum Wage Increase
Cidre also expounded his views on the possibility of raising the island’s minimum wage, which is back on the government’s agenda. Puerto Rico’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is the same as the federal minimum wage.
The former businessman, who is the founder of the local bakery and restaurant chain Los Cidrines, warned than an increase in the minimum wage could lead to the closure of 70,000 small and midsize businesses that could not absorb the higher operating costs.
“There are already studies that validate that over 70,000 jobs could be lost and this is basically in small, micro and midsize enterprises. This would not affect large businesses or large chains. In fact, these days, there was a fast-food chain that announced an increase, “Cidre told lawmakers.
He was referring to McDonald’s, which announced that workers in company-owned restaurants would see a 10 percent increase in their salaries. Nationwide, entry-level workers would now receive between $11 and $17 an hour.
Cidre also wondered rhetorically if raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would be enough to fight poverty and inequality.
“Possibly that would be [another] $ 600 a week and with that, the person will have to send his children to private school because the public system is not the best. He has to buy a car for himself and his children because the [public transportation] system does not work and regardless of the salary, he will always be confined to the problem of inequality and poverty,” he said.
In general, Cidre said the minimum wage issue should be looked at by sectors because “that is the correct route… However, simultaneously you have to work with the same force to reduce living costs in Puerto Rico. Without a doubt, we have to get involved in having a world-class education and adequate public transportation, “he said.
Cidre recommended that the central government should talk to the agencies of the United States government about raising the minimum wage without people losing their social welfare benefits. “The world is not moving towards social assistance. The world is moving towards subsidies on the cost of living and what the state can give citizens to compensate for the salaries they have, “he reiterated.
“The Department of Labor and Human Resources, the Department of the Family, the Department of Housing and the Department of Health, which are the largest government components, must work on this. There are countries like Norway and Qatar that no longer send coupons or anything, but give $1,500 a month to each citizen and with that, people have to resolve [their budgets], “he said.
At the end of the day, what Puerto Rico needs is a “profound” labor reform, Cidre said. “The table is set for a profound labor reform that does not necessarily address regulations for vacations and sick days that are important, but addresses the reality that the pandemic cost us 10 years [of economic activity] and that many people will not return to their jobs,” he said.
Some studies have estimated that the island has lost an estimated 400,000 jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, and of these jobs, around 100,000 may never return.
Minimum Wage Issue Back on the Table
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the minimum wage agenda is back in the public arena after Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced that he would form the Governor’s Advisory Group on the Minimum Wage.
The group, created through Executive Order 2021-035, will be chaired by La Fortaleza Chief of Staff Noelia García Bardales and will integrate members from both the public and private sectors.
“Wage inequality is one of the main aspects as to why Puerto Rico residents seek a better quality of life in the United States. Puerto Rico has high-quality professionals and people who want to strive forward here. My government will continue working actively to improve the quality of life of our citizens, and that includes us evaluating the minimum wage and promoting fairer salaries because we need a robust workforce for Puerto Rico’s recovery,” the governor said.
“It’s been 12 years since, in 2009, it was determined that the minimum wage in Puerto Rico would be $7.25 an hour. Since then, the cost of living has increased and now it is time for our workers to earn a fair salary that is in sync with the times,” Pierluisi added.
