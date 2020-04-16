Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) Manuel Laboy said it is time to reopen the economy in Puerto Rico, as the costs to the island’s challenging economy are mounting.
One estimate forecasts that the economic losses to Puerto Rico due to the COVID-19 crisis, which includes a lockdown and curfew for at least six weeks, could reach $10 billion.
The island is in the fifth week of the lockdown and a curfew.
"We are in a dialogue with economists, who update us on estimates," said the official on the matter in a WIPR televised program with the participation of the government’s Economic Task Force.
In this regard, he said that "we must open the economy in an orderly manner by sector" and assured that "federal and state is arriving" for small businesses and those whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Laboy explained that the economy must be opened “little by little,” with the necessary controls in place to protect people’s lives and ensure that coronavirus does not continue to spread on the island.
Among the sectors that should start to open are tourism, construction, real estate and professional-services firms, he indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.