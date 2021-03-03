With aims to avoid pandemic-related layoffs and to curb the spread of COVID-19, Designated Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre announced $4 million available to employers.
The funds were identified from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and, according to the official, "on April 2020, 552 requests were approved for a total $7,123,771 to help the employers affected by the pandemic to prevent layoffs."
"the funds increased to an additional $4 million and the eligibility criteria were loosened so that individuals with more than a D/B/A o corporations may apply. In addition, we will allow employers who requested and did not reach the $50,000 cap to apply again," Cidre added.
The aid comes in addition to the $65 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund announced by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, designed to boost the economy by providing incentives to merchants and employers so they may keep their businesses open.
"This administration's priority is to promote economic development, offering all available incentives to merchants so they can retain their staff," Cidre underscored.
The designated secretary encouraged all employers who need this stimulus to request it "as soon as possible." According to Cidre, "we want [employers] to get the most out of them. It will be very beneficial for employers and employees in these times of transition, while business activity normalizes due to the pandemic."
Moreover, the director of the Labor Development Program of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Jenny Mar Cañón Feliciano, explained that $50,000 are disbursed per individual and/or corporation so the employer or company can cover the expenses incurred.
This includes the purchase of remote access equipment to allow employees to work from home, purchase of programs or applications, training for employees to work remotely, purchase of supplies (masks, gloves, disinfectants, cleaning services) and operational expenses, among others.
However, she warned that they may not be used to finance payrolls or loans.
"So far, this fund has managed to safeguard 11,510 jobs and 552 businesses that continue to operate. Our north is that, with the additional funds available, more employers and workers can benefit. In the Labor Development Program we are available to guide them on the processes they must carry out in order to qualify as soon as possible," the director said.
Those interested can file the request by visitin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.