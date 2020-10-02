The secretary of the P.R. Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Laboy, announced that, starting October 5, the Incentive for Creative Industries will be available for entities and/or individuals who are self-employed in this sector, with $3 million destined for these means.
"Puerto Rico is going through a time of great challenges that affects various economic sectors, including the creative industries, where many entities and employees have not had the opportunity to work for more than 6 months. It is our duty to offer the aid that is within our reach to provide an economic reinforcement to this sector. For this reason, we allocated $3 million from the Economic Incentives Fund, under the Puerto Rico Incentives Code. This incentive will be available to those entrepreneurs in the creative industries sector who did not have access to other aid," Laboy said in a missive.
Moreover, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said: "the commitment of our administration is to promote the development of Puerto Rican companies, including those that stimulate and promote our cultural endeavors. Puerto Rico has talents that can develop world-class creative industries."
The incentive will be requested through www.RefuerzoEconomico.com and will focus on reaching entities and/or individuals that are not eligible under other incentives provided by the Government of Puerto Rico and/or federal funds destined for Puerto Rico under the Cares Act.
Those who are interested on requesting the incentive can file the application on the website and present evidence of the following:
— Merchant's Registration (active by March 15, 2020) with eligible NAIC number (see list according to 2018 Creative Industries Report prepared by the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics)
— Social Security Number
— ID from Puerto Rico with picture
The entity (or person who owns the Merchant's Registration) can only have 1 employee who works or provides services (e.g., the owner of the Merchant's Registry is the only one employed). Applicants who meet the requirements will receive, by direct deposit to their accounts, a $1,000 incentive.
The director of the Film Industry Development Program, Pedro Piquer Henn, explained: "these requirements are requested to ensure that incentives are granted only to entities and/or workers of Creative Industries, a very important sector for Puerto Rican culture." He added that these incentives will be approved as applications are received with all the requested evidence and until funds are exhausted.
The information collected from each applicant will be used to create the DDEC Creative Industries Registry, and this will allow said entities or persons to be eligible for future incentives, as provided by Act 60-2019.
For more information, visit www.RefuerzoEconomico.com.
