The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, announced the extension of the established date for companies to submit Requests for Qualifications (RFQs) in the development of the PROtech project in Yabucoa.
After publishing last week the beginning of the process to receive the RFQs, for the conceptual development of the PROtech thermal ocean-energy project, DDEC decided to extend the deadline to complete the process.
“Given this, the registration process and to submit questions will end on July 28; and on July 31, the questions will be answered. Meanwhile, as of August 21, interested companies must complete the entire Qualification Application process. We understand that this change will allow more interested companies to show their interest in the development of this comprehensive and innovative project that will use water from the Yabucoa coast and the energy it produces to develop multiple ecofriendly projects and scientific research. Once this phase concludes, we hope to start the RFP [Request for Proposals] process in September,” said Laboy in a statement.
For the development of PROtech's master plan, a similar existing project in Hawaii was used as a reference. Based on this model, several firms such as Technical Consulting, Estudios Técnicos, Makai Engineering and Integra, carried out a feasibility study in Puerto Rico. It is estimated that approximately $300 million will be needed for the entire construction, DDEC said.
Those interested in obtaining more information can access the agency’s website at: https://www.ddec.pr.gov/protech/.
