As of May 27, 2021, the increase in the price of fresh milk will come into effect —with an additional 11 cents and 20 cents per quart—, which will raise the sales price to between $1.64 and $1.73, after the approval of the new price order by the Dairy Industry Regulation Office (ORIL by its Spanish acronym).
However, for the month of August there could be an additional increase in the price of fresh milk, as the sale prices will be revised again due to the rise in the cost of cattle feed concentrate. Since January, corn —the main grain in the manufacture of concentrate— has increased to practically double the price, due to demand from China.
In January 2021, the cost of corn was $10 per 100 pounds, and in May it is $18.50 per 100 pounds, according to data provided by the Farmers Association. The same trend is being reflected in the soybean market, another main component in livestock food.
Although it is not yet specified how much will be paid for the liter of milk as of August, the president of the Dairy Sector of the Puerto Rico Farmers Association, Manuel E. Martínez Arbona, assured that for every dollar of increase in the cost of food, the price of producing fresh milk increases 1.5 cents. At the moment, the price of concentrate has increased by $2.00, which points to an increase of 3 cents a liter.
“There is already talk of an additional increase of $3.00, because the inventory that was available has run out. That represents 4.5 cents more in the cost of milk production," Martinez warned.
He added that the recent price order maintained the same cost in the food concentrate, without taking into account the increase in cost that corn has had in the markets. “We ask ORIL to carry out this review and to do so as soon as possible before the month of August. The farmers need to be compensated the fair price for raw milk," he underscored.
If the increases come to be, the price would grow by an additional 7.5 cents per liter, which would raise the sale price in August from $1.71 to $2.00.
Agriculture Secretary Ramón González Beiró acknowledged the increase in the cost of food for livestock, so he does not rule out adjusting the price for the farmer, which on this occasion remained unchanged. Within the formula that makes up the final price of the product, farmers are paid 86 cents per quart.
The hike —which begins on May 27— is the first to be imposed with a minimum and maximum level, so that merchants have flexibility when setting the sale price. Until then, a fixed price had always been established.
Beiró explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the nine-cent range allows merchants to adjust the sale price, depending on whether operating costs increase or decrease. "This will allow them to offer specials, but it also allows them to sell the milk at a higher price if their operating costs are high," he stated.
The margins established in this price order, he said, are based on a 2013 agreement with the court, in which the Agriculture secretary was ordered to set price margins for milk manufacturers. The margin requested by the bearer plants ranged from 84 cents to 90 cents, an amount that they reduced to 60 cents.
Sales Drops
Moreover, Martínez warned that, historically, every time the price of fresh milk increases, sales fall by 10 percent, which would add to the downward trend that the sector has been experiencing for the past 15 years, and which worsened after the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
Fifteen years ago, 360 million quarts of fresh milk were sold in Puerto Rico. To date, the amount has been reduced to 170 million quarts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.