Last week, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez held a meeting with members from the island’s dairy sector to address their disputes with the secretary of the P.R. Department of Agriculture, Carlos Flores Ortega.
Manuel “Ricky” Martínez Arbona, president of the dairy sector of the Farmers Association, affirmed that in the meeting—which lasted more than one hour— he and his peers advocated in favor of stripping the secretary of agriculture from the authority to interfere in the processes pertaining to the Dairy Industry Regulatory Office (ORIL by its Spanish acronym).
Martínez Arbona affirmed that ORIL is the entity in charge of overseeing the industry’s standard mechanisms and establishing fines, as established under Act No. 34 of 1957, as amended, also known as the Dairy Industry Regulation Act. Tensions flared between the dairy sector and Flores Ortega after the latter ordered a payment settlement formula for farmers in which their dairy products would be grouped according to their use.
More specifically, on Nov. 26, the secretary increased the number of payment levels that farmers receive from two to three—a measure that, according to the Farmers Association, had a negative impact on 75 percent of farmers.
Representing his sector, Martínez Arbona lambasted against the secretary’s decision, claiming it severely hindered the local dairy industry, its production capacity and constituted an unlawful intervention on ORIL’s role.
“One of the points that we raised was the payment method for farmers. We are requiring for the farmers’ payment settlement method to be managed by the Regulatory Office, which should determine what formula will be implemented, and has always been the office to take care of that and other studies. That is the office empowered under Act 34 to do said task,” Martínez Arbona told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Prior to the meeting with the governor, this discrepancy between the parties involved resulted in a legal dispute between the dairy sector and the Department of Agriculture, where Martínez presented his case via a mandamus resource so that the court may rule against Flores Ortega’s administrative order.
While he asserted that Vázquez listened to their claims and agreed to reverse the secretary’s involvement, there is still uncertainty on whether the legal process is still ongoing.
“It wouldn’t hurt for the court to ratify it but we will clarify that with our lawyers, although there is already a commitment from the governor with us that [Flores Ortega] will not interfere,” he said. Ultimately, the sector seeks to reduce the number of payments for all dairy produced down to one, regardless of its use.
Meanwhile, the governor reportedly requested the local dairy sector—which represents 30 percent of Puerto Rico’s farming industry—to stop decommissioning products.
“She listened to us and understood us, and she also presented her point of view and was very firm in that stance. She didn’t want us to continue decommissioning milk; she wanted us to find a way [to stop], make the proper arrangements to process it, and to reach an agreement amongst ourselves to work on that,” Martínez Arbona said.
He added that he and his peers agreed to meet the governor’s demands, and pledged to reach a consensus so that eventually their goal may be reached. Said goal would mean “innovating the industry, suspending decommissions and creating other products.”
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL Reporter Ayeza Díaz Colón contributed to this story.
