DACO Warns About Consequences to Businesses Failing to Freeze Prices

(INS) - Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, for its Spanish acronym) Secretary Carmen Salgado emphasized the obligation of every merchant selling essential items to comply with the price freezing order issued by the agency last Feb. 28, 2020, which will be enforced until further notice.
"We have received multiple complaints from consumers regarding products that, despite being included in a freezing order over two weeks ago, have apparently experienced unjustified increases in their sales price. As a department, we cannot tolerate, in any way, that under current circumstances, merchants try to benefit, in an inhumane and illegal way, from the demand of products expressly designated as essential," Salgado said.
DACO Order 2020-005 designated as essential any product, service, material, supply, equipment or article that is likely to be sold, leased or rented in order for the consumer to prevent transmission or treatment of the coronavirus.
In turn, Order 2020-006, amended the previous one (2020-005) to include food, fuel and any other item or service that a consumer may reasonably need to prepare for or recover from an emergency situation.
“It has been brought to our attention that certain businesses distributing or selling medical equipment had been excluded from the scope of the order 2020-005. However, said order, even before being amended, clearly stated that it included, among others, supplies or equipment that could be used to prevent the virus or to treat its symptoms,” Salgado said.
The secretary also said that the sanctions for noncompliance could be as high as up to $10,000 for each infraction. He emphasized that, by virtue of the emergency decree that is in force in Puerto Rico, the oversight role of the consumer is vital. Salgado urged consumers to take photos, keep receipts and records of any possible noncompliance by merchants, so that they can submit them as evidence to the department.
“Protecting consumer rights is our goal as an agency. But, to be able to carry out this work effectively, we need everyone's collaboration,” said Salgado, while stressing the importance of citizens reporting on any possible abuse from businesses.
