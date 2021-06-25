As a deterrent to non-compliance and to reduce the filing of complaints in the Department of Consumer Affairs of Puerto Rico (DACO), the agency will announce on its website the companies that do not comply with the resolutions and refuse to pay consumers or provide the remedy ordered by an administrative judge.
Starting Thursday, July 1, 2021, the public will be able to see on www.daco.pr.gov the disclosure of the name of the company, type of complaint, amount owed, summary of the resolution and date of the hearing, as well as the filing of legal actions before the Court of First Instance and the processes for the imposition of fines on non-compliant businesses.
"These cases have already gone through the administrative process, where a judge evaluated the evidence and determined that -in the light of current legislation- the complainant was right and granted some remedy in their favor. Despite having determinations against them already, these businesses seek to continue unnecessarily lengthening the consumer's fight for the vindication of their rights. And that we cannot allow," said DACO Secretary Edan Rivera Rodríguez.
This week, DACO filed 21 petitions to enforce the orders, requesting judicial intervention for the payment of over $250,299 in favor of consumers. Among the businesses against whom legal proceedings had to be initiated are: World Solar Pro LLC; Alicea Specialty Construction; Union Auto Group, Corp.; Techos y Más, Inc.; Multitechos PR, and Impacto Urbano, Inc.
The agency also began the process of imposing a fine on businesses with repeated non-compliance or that owe excessive amounts to consumers. Under this criterion, the agency issued the Order to Show Cause and a hearing summons to: New Millenium Construction Corp. and Jorge L. Rios Ortiz; Euro Boutique, Inc.; United Surety & Indemnity Co.; Empresas de Autos Carlos Padilla (DBA Car Store Inc.); Radames Burgos, and Wood Finish Shop. With these cases, it expects to recover $231,962 for the benefit of consumers.
"The non-compliance of the businesses entails an additional investment of resources for the agency, which we should be able to focus on the implementation of other projects and measures to protect consumers," Rivera stated. "That is precisely what we want by disclosing the names of defaulting businesses. We trust that this will serve as a deterrent and that, each time, this list will be shorter."
During the first two weeks of June, 20 petitions were filed to enforce order. These requests add up to a total of $61,068 in collections in favor of consumers. Among the businesses that the DACO had to bring to court this month for non-compliance are: Imperio Auto Corp; Home Interior Design, and LIV Fitness Clubs Condado, LLC.
Until last May, a total of 98 petitions were pending to be attended by the Judicial Branch. Such requests total $406,612 in favor of consumers.
"Our goal is for consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, thereby reducing the number of complaints. We have the best intention of working hand in hand with the merchants and helping them not to incur in noncompliance," the secretary affirmed. "What we cannot tolerate is that the administrative forum is disrespected and, much less, that there is an attempt to deceive the consumer."
