The Department of Consumer Affairs of Puerto Rico (DACO, by its Spanish acronym) assessed the liquefied gas industry on the island and determined the need to amend the law that governs the sector and transform the regulatory processes.
As informed, DACO identified irregularities, lack of uniformity in the industry's operation, and the absence of disclosure of the purchase and sale price of liquefied gas.
This determination is part of the report that collects the main problems and makes an "snapshot" of the current state of the sector, after completing the investigation and inspection process in order to establish an action plan.
DACO Secretary Edan Rivera Rodríguez stated that they want to "solve what we have found because fines don't fix the problem." He said that the issue must be "tackled from a systemic standpoint" because they found "a lack of uniformity in how the industry works."
He added that "sellers do not give us the invoices, and when they do, they deliver them 'blind', without the most important data that we need to analyze."
The official pointed to the lack of disclosure of the sale price to the consumer and that the process to determine the cost is quite confusing.
"The way to report information on how wholesalers buy in gallons, but sell liquefied gas in pounds, makes the inspection process difficult," the head of DACO explained.
He added that "we do not know how they translate the price from gallon to pound" and that another problem is that "wholesalers sell at different prices, it depends on who and those profit margins are different."
According to Rivera, some companies have between 20 and 30 different prices that vary according to the client, which makes it difficult for DACO to obtain an accurate metric of the liquefied gas industry and carry out an effective inspection.
"Many merchants also do not provide receipts to consumers and they must be able to see the sale price. Also some of the retailers are considered consumers for some processes and they are not, they are merchants. These are some of the pitfalls that we have encountered," he reported.
Plans to Change
The secretary reported that “a monitoring order for liquefied gas that works differently from gasoline was issued. Fuel retailers buy at a single price for everyone, the gallon is sold to them the same, which does not happen with gas. We want to adjust that monitoring so that it works the same."
The inspection seeks to identify the real cost, the price, and the revenues received by selling the product to avoid the lack of uniformity they have found.
"We need to work on a structure to determine the earnings, what are their margins. We will do monthly surveys and —just as we do with gas—, we will reveal that information to consumers so they have a clearer idea of the product in the market," he said.
Rivera said that the agency wants to know "how the industry behaves, who are raising prices, and to tell people not to pay more than what they should pay."
Limitations in the Agency
According to the official, there are allegations of a monopolistic practice in the industry, a matter that by express provision of current laws corresponds to the Office of Monopolistic Affairs of the Department of Justice.
"We received complaints by merchants who ask us to intervene because they believe that there are monopolistic practices that affect their businesses. These are issues that escape our faculties and, at the moment, we haven't been given the claws needed to address these topics firsthand," Rivera underscored, adding that more competition needs to be promote in the sector, more companies instead of two main enterprises.
He stated that he doesn't have the power to manage competition in the market and that the Legislative Assembly must conduct an analysis to rule if that faculty can be bestowed to DACO. To achieve so, they would have to amend the law and rulings concerning liquified gas prices, which are about 30 and 40 years old.
The secretary affirmed that he was pleased with the discussion held in the Legislature concerning the gas industry. "At the moment, we have received two House projects that seek to somehow tackle problems detected in the industry. We trust that these efforts will result in interesting proposals for new legislation." he asserted.
