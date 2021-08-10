The secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodríguez, issued order 2021-017 to freeze the prices of basic necessities and the gross profit margins of fuel before the Tropical Storm surveillance for Puerto Rico.
He banned increases in all levels of distribution and marketing of the regular prices already in force as of the signing of said order.
"We have signed this order as a preventive measure. We understand that it is important that there be a price freeze in response to the Bulletin of the National Weather Service, which warned to remain vigilant in the event of a Tropical Storm passing through our region. We want consumers to be able to prepare adequately before the atmospheric event arises, without worrying that there will be an unjustified rise in product prices," Rivera said.
Although there is a price freeze, the order allows the cost of products and services to be reduced. Said order establishes as articles of first necessity; all services, materials, supplies, equipment and any article subject to commerce that is susceptible to being sold, leased, rented and whose consumption or use is necessary for the consumer as a result of an emergency situation. Only fuels are excluded.
This order includes but is not limited to canned and fresh foods; water; ice; milk; coffee; all kinds of farinaceous products and grains; gasoline; storm shutters, including their repair and installation; screws; bolts; nails; expansions, wood panels; rope; tools; gasoline, diesel, or propane gas power plants; water tanks, water storage tanks and containers; fuel storage tanks and containers; awnings and tents.
In addition, batteries and flashlights of all kinds and power chargers or any other item or service that a consumer may reasonably need to prepare for or recover from the emergency situation.
Rivera warned that violations of this order and the laws and regulations that authorize it include administrative fines that amount up to $10,000 for each violation committed. "Consumers can be assured that DACO will be alert and vigilant," he concluded.
