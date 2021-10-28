Due to the dramatic fluctuation in gasoline prices, the Puerto Rico Senate Government Committee presided by Sen. Ramón Ruiz Nieves held a public hearing citing the Consumer Affairs Department (DACO by its Spanish acronym) to look into the continuing increases in gasoline prices on the island.
During the public hearing, it came out that in Puerto Rico, once the gasoline arrives, there is no regulation that tells companies how to sell and buy fuel at a specific price. Therefore, each individual company is free to sell at the price that it determines. “The department detected that there was a decrease in prices in the reference market according to the parameters used by DACO. However, this did not transform into a decrease in prices in the wholesale market of Puerto Rico,” said DACO Secretary Edan Rivera Rodríguez. Due to the fact that this decrease was detected in the reference markets, DACO is requesting information from the five gasoline importing companies on the island to justify their prices.
Another key point that he emphasized was that in the past week or so, the price of gasoline increased by 4.77 percent, and in the past 30 days by 14.05 percent. For the whole of this year, the price of gasoline has increased by 74.29 percent, and in the12 month period from Oct. 14, 2020 to Oct. 14, 2021, the increase has been a whopping 113 percent.
