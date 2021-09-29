Evertec Inc. - a leading financial technology and transaction processing company in Latin America that is based in Puerto Rico - shared some insight into cyber fraud in the region, raising awareness on this ever-growing issue affecting citizens and businesses alike.
Emilio Fuentes, Evertec’s VP of IT Service Management and Security, reported during an educational webinar that, per a June study by Fortinet, there were 29 million cyberattack attempts in Puerto Rico in the first quarter of 2021 alone and more than 7 billion attempts in Latin America.
“The number will not go down because the increase in consumption of digital channels, online transactions and social networks continues to increase, and has even been accelerated by the [COVID-19] issue,” Fuentes stated. “This creates fertile ground for scammers and the individuals who engage in this cyber fraud.”
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) indicated in its Consumer Sentinel Network - Data Book 2020 that, throughout last year, there were 6,110 fraud reports in Puerto Rico. These represented roughly $8 million in total losses, with median fraud losses of $384.
The top-five report categories, in descending order, were Identity Theft (21 percent); Imposter Scams (17 percent); Credit Bureaus, Information Furnishers and Report Users (13 percent); Online Shopping and Negative Reviews (9 percent); and Banks and Lenders (4 percent). The remaining categories made up 12 percent of reports collectively.
“In cases of identity theft, these cases are summarized by an attacker who steals privileged information from a citizen or business, such as a Social Security attack, with the purpose of defrauding someone or something. In the case of impersonating to [commit] fraud, this is when a person representing someone trusted by the victim asks for money or steals important information,” Fuentes explained.
Similarly, the top-three categories in the U.S. mainland are identity theft, imposter scams and online shopping and negative reviews, representing $3.3 billion in losses in 2020, with an average median loss of $311.
How to Push Back Cyberattacks?
Ultimately, the key to protecting oneself and one’s business against these attacks boils down to education, Fuentes said.
“The beginning of all this is education; we all have to educate ourselves to have a chance to beat the scammer. Educating our citizens and merchants is super important because as we increase the sophistication of our citizens and merchants, we give them the opportunity so that they can then take advantage of the technological advances that do exist to protect us from these attacks,” he affirmed.
Other ways to avoid being a victim of cyber fraud are ignoring emails and attached files by suspicious sources; using multi-factor authentication; being wary of tempting offers online; updating one’s antivirus software and antimalware; downloading content from trusted sources only; ensuring one’s electronic devices; eliminating or ignoring any password or financial information requests; not allowing a link to determine when one will land, and establishing spam filters on emails.
According to the Global Consumer Pulse Study by TransUnion, as of March 16, 2021, the percentage of consumers worldwide who said they are being targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19 in the previous three months (36 percent) is higher than approximately one year ago. In April 2020, 29 percent said they had been targeted by digital fraud related to COVID-19. In the U.S., this percentage increased from 26 percent to 38 percent in the same timeframe.
Specifically, DataReportal published in‘Digital 2021: Global Overview Report’ last January that there were some 5.6 billion malware attacks and 304 million ransomware attacks in 2020. These exposed 155.8 million individual records and resulted in $32.39 billion in losses over cyber fraud.
Most Affected Demographics
According to TransUnion, Gen Z - those born from 1995 to 2002 - is currently the most targeted out of any generation in the U.S., at 42 percent. They are followed by Millennials (37 percent). Similarities were observed in the U.S., where Gen Z was most targeted at 53 percent, followed by Millennials at 40 percent. Incidentally, these are the generations with the broadest access to digital technology.
The FTC noted that in addition to being targeted more often, younger people reported losing money to fraud more often than older people, with 44 percent of reports being submitted by people aged 20 to 29 and 20 percent by citizens aged 70 to 79.
