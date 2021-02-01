As part as of its ongoing Front-End transition work, LUMA Energy has filed with the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau an assessment of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) performance metrics against recognized utility industry benchmarks. The data obtained through independent, third party sources places Prepa’s overall customer satisfaction at the very bottom of all North American electric utilities, and with a large gap between Prepa and the next lowest-ranking utility.
“Puerto Ricans deserve much better. LUMA is listening to Puerto Ricans and leveraging experienced and knowledgeable resources to accomplish the urgent transformation that this electric power system needs to support improved quality of life and increased economic development in Puerto Rico for years to come,” said LUMA President and CEO Wayne Stensby.
Part of the data included in the assessment was drawn from a J.D. Power survey of Prepa customers conducted in December of 2020. The survey ranks 144 utilities based on six criteria that include power quality & reliability, price, customer care and communication. Prepa’s score is almost 50 percent lower than the average utility, 47 percent worse than the second worst comparable utility and the lowest of the group of 144 utilities ranked in the survey.
Filed documents also report the Prepa rate for 2019 of OSHA Recordable Incidents, which measure worker safety, was close to five times higher than the industry average. This incident rate is again almost 200 percent higher than the worst reported utility in the industry. The 2020 data is considered unreliable. OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
In June 2020, LUMA was awarded the contract for Prepa's electric transmission and distribution system. Some stakeholders are against the contract, including the utility's union, known as Utier in Spanish, saying it will lead to higher electricity costs and violate some employees' contracts. LUMA has denied the charges.
