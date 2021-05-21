People wait to be vaccinated with the Cuban Abdala vaccine for COVID-19 at a doctors' office, decorated with an image of Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag, in the Alamar neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 14, 2021. Cuba began immunizing people last week with its own vaccines, Abdala and Soberana 02, the only ones developed by a Latin American country. >AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa