Co-ops are turning their attention to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) seeking help for their businesses through commercial loans, since this economic segment –which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic– has shown interest in the services offered by these financial institutions.
“Commercial loans have had a growth of 6.68%. We are looking for more tools and resources to help small businesses and we also want to attract young entrepreneurs to learn about and participate in the credit union system,” said Mabel Jiménez Miranda, executive president of the Puerto Rico Public Corporation for Co-op Supervision and Insurance (Cossec, for its Spanish acronym).
Jiménez Miranda explained SMEs have great business potential for co-ops, which are willing to provide the necessary support so they can get ahead during the economic crisis the island is experiencing.
She also recognized that, by the end of 2021, savings and loans co-ops (CACs for their Spanish acronym) in Puerto Rico have experienced a significant increase in their deposits, shares, loans’ portfolio and the total number of associates now being part of the island’s co-op sector.
Bankers Association’s two cents
Puerto Rico’s Bankers Association (PRBA) secretary Zoimé Álvarez Rubio said on her part, that all financial institutions in Puerto Rico are experiencing high liquidity thanks to the influx of cash federal funds provided in the form of individual economic benefits to offset the effects of the pandemic, hurricanes Irma and María, and the 2020 earthquakes.
“Federal benefits programs have provided an increase in deposits between $60 and $80 billion, which in turn makes loaning more attractive for financial institutions… That is without taking into consideration SBA (Small Business Administration) benefits to start-ups and small entrepreneurs,” said Álvarez Rubio.
Questioned about the non-recurring nature of the federal assistance programs the PRBA official said that, although the specific amount of funding always has a multiplying factor, financial institutions also look for sustainability.
“Everybody is rooting in favor of economic development… in favor of the permanence of the economic transformations Puerto Rico needs,” Álvarez Rubio said, referring to the modernization of the island’s electrical network and the redeveloping of the transportation infrastructure.
Although Álvarez Rubio did not mentioned it, the fact is that interest rates in co-ops are significantly lower, for members, than in commercial banks, thus presenting a very attractive alternative to the borrower.
Co-ops’ financial data shows that, as of December 31, 2021, the total amount for loans in their portfolio was in excess of $5.6 billion, an increase of 8.02% ($419 million), when compared to 2020. In the loans portfolio, 39.44% were personal loans, 25.53% were mortgages and 23.68% were car loans.
Industry’s outlook
Estudios Técnicos, Inc. (ETI), a planning, research and economic advisory firm, published in January the Financial Stability index for the island’s credit union industry. Co-ops in Puerto Rico received a 0.71 rate for the third quarter of 2021, a 0.22 increase from the third quarter of 2020.
Economist Leslie Adames, Director of ETI’s Economic Analysis and Policy Division, explained that the index fluctuates between 0 (financial fragility) and 1 (financial strength). The index measures the financial health of the credit union industry in reference to four criteria: liquidity (total loans / deposits, or LtD), solvency (capital to total assets, or E / A), asset quality (nonperforming loans or NPL / Total Loans) and profitability (return on assets, or ROA).
“There is no doubt that the results of the third quarter for the credit union sector continue to show a good performance. They continue to expand their client base, maintain the quality of their assets, and remain committed to providing low-income communities with access to financial products and services to foster community development. At the end of December 31, 2021, there were already 66 cooperatives certified by the Community Development Financial Institution Fund to provide such services compared to 9 cooperatives in 2019,” said Adames.
It must be noted that co-ops have an outstanding claim against the government of Puerto Rico for unpaid interests from government bonds the co-ops were forced to buy between 2009 and 2012. At least six credit unions have filed claim against Cossec, the Treasury Department and the now extinct Governmental Development Bank (GDB), charging that all three entities conspired in a “fraud scheme” to forced co-ops to buy government bonds knowing the Commonwealth was in a state of insolvency.
The group of co-ops are currently appealing the federal court’s recent decision on the Commonwealth’s Debt Adjustment Plan arguing their claim did not receive adequate protection in the bankruptcy process.
In a financial statement from June 2020, Cossec reported that, as of fiscal 2018, the amortized cost of the acquired government bonds was $43.18 million, with a market value of just $17.44 million.
Still, for Cossec’s president the industry is thriving. According to Jiménez Miranda, statistics confirmed that, as of December 31, 2021, the 109 co-ops insured and regulated by Cossec increased their membership by 11.79%, when compared to 2017.
“Co-ops started 2022 with this extraordinary news that validated the trust of our people in the cooperative system,” she said.
The increase registered in the past four years by co-ops –which currently have almost 3,200 employees– translates into a total of 116,524 new associates.
Álvarez Rubio admitted co-ops are “a very important part of our financial system and they are ready to present very good offers in favor of their members.”
Cossec report also highlights that the highest proportion in the distribution of deposits continues to be individual deposit accounts, with 70.07%, followed by savings certificates with 14.75%.
Jiménez also indicated that Cossec works to develop and simplify co-op structures, which in turn would allow the productive sectors of Puerto Rico to integrate into the savings and credit system.
“We offer training to co-ops boards of directors and supervisory committees to maximize the informed decision-making process and improve the fiscal health of the institutions. We started this year with the certainty that the co-op movement is still strong and through the solvency of the CACs we will continue to contribute positively to the socioeconomic development of Puerto Rico,” said Cossec’s executive president.
Regarding the competition of federal co-ops, which have now ventured into the island with very competitive interest rates, Jiménez Miranda said “savings and credit co-ops regulated by Cossec are being able to compete, and certainly direct service, personalized treatment and the freedom the associate has to sit down with the managers and executives and discuss financing alternatives, makes the difference”.
About the interest rates and the announced intention of the FED to increase them as soon as this month, Jiménez Miranda pointed out that co-ops are aware of current events such as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, in addition to the global economic crisis, to be informed about the changes that could affect interest rates and take the necessary decisions, based on upcoming economic outlooks.
