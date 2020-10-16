Radiografía del Consumidor (Consumer Snapshot), the most comprehensive study of the food industry commissioned by the Puerto Rico Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution Chamber (MIDA by its Spanish acronym), revealed that the behavioral changes caused by COVID-19 have transformed home food purchases.

According to the study, monthly spending increased by 18 percent, from $422 to $500, compared to 2019, a figure higher than 2017 when Hurricane Maria passed through the island, when the cost was $458, the highest figure elevated so far.

Contrary to what used to be the modality -according to past studies- this year husbands purchase 33 percent off foods, followed by wives, with 31 percent. Meanwhile, 51 percent of those interviewed are also shopping for their parents or in-laws.

COVID-19 Drives Food Sales Consumers have increased the frequency with which they visit supermarkets

As in previous years, supermarkets continue to be the most sponsored shopping channel, experiencing -at the peak of the pandemic- a rise of 8 percent. Likewise, convenience stores showed a growth of 18 percent. In addition, 24 percent of those surveyed claimed to have used a digital platform to purchase food. This sector had an increase of 60 percent compared to 2019.

Given the prolonged lockdown and curfew, the Consumer Snapshot identifies an increase in the frequency of supermarket visits, registering eight average visits per month, compared to six last year, for an increase of 33 percent. The number of monthly visits to convenience stores and pharmacies also increased from 1.4 to 4.3 and from 1 to 6, respectively.

The study attributed this upward trend to the fact that people are eating breakfast at home again, the needs of the consumer who works remotely, changes in consumption patterns, and the need for student snack options at home. In addition, families are now dining at their homes on special occasions and weekends, while there are still many restaurants operating on a limited capacity.

NAP Drives Consumption

Another element that was identified in the study is the injection of additional funds to the Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP), which concluded in September. According to the data reflected in the program, from 2015 to 2019 the funds assigned to the NAP have risen, causing an increase in the personal money available.

Data provided by MIDA show that the NAP program currently constitutes 40 percent of total sales of unprepared food.

The Case for SNAP in Puerto Rico Public and private officials discuss the socioeconomic benefits of enhanced nutritional assistance

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been roughly 159,000 new applications in Puerto Rico for NAP, of which 120,000 were eligible for this federal program. To date, there are 1.5 million participants—832,000 families—receiving NAP benefits.

During the presentation of the study, MIDA discussed the measures that are being analyzed in the U.S. Congress that directly impact the diet of Puerto Ricans, urging to join the efforts in ensuring that the island is treated equally to states of the American nation.

Among the programs under federal discussion are the Pandemic EBT 2 Relieve, the Hero Act Project and General Provisions, and the Farm Bill.