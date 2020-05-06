Puerto Rico’s two main banks reported lower earnings for first quarter (Q1) 2020, as the coronavirus crisis impacted the financial sector and the wider economy.
Banco Popular reported net income of $34.3 million in Q1 2020, compared to net income of $166.8 million in Q4 2019.
First Bank’s figures were $2.3 million net income for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $36.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Meanwhile, OFG Bancorp reported net income of $1.8 million in Q1 2020, according to The Associated Press. The company had reported a net loss to shareholders of $2.3 million in Q4 2019, which included $21.5 million in acquisition-related merger and restructuring charges due to the Scotiabank purchase.
“The COVID-19 global pandemic has exposed the fragility of our economic and social systems and the need for greater collaboration between all sectors,” said Ignacio Alvarez, president and CEO of Banco Popular.
“Our net income for the quarter was significantly lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period last year. The primary driver of this decrease was a large increase in our provision expense, reflecting the newly adopted CECL [current expected credit losses] methodology and the most recent post-COVID macroeconomic forecast for Puerto Rico and the U.S.,” he added.
The bank’s provision for credit losses for its loans and investments portfolios, which reflects the adoption of CECL, was $189.7 million, including $134 million in incremental reserves due to the expected economic impact of COVID-19.
Banco Popular noted that its operating results for the first quarter were solid, considering the extent of the economic deceleration experienced during the second half of March. The bank’s net interest income, net interest margin as well as its net charge-off ratio improved compared to the fourth quarter.
The bank’s revenue streams were impacted in the form of reduced consumer transaction activity, the waiver of certain late fees and service charges, including ATM transaction fees, as well as the suspension in mortgage origination and related securitization and loan sale activities. These revenue captions resulted in a decrease in income of about $6.8 million when compared to the previous quarter, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 disruptions.
PPP Funding
“We have submitted more than $1.2 billion in loans, representing more than 15,000 small and medium-size businesses, under the SBA’s [Small Business Administration] Payroll Protection Program [PPP]. To date [April 30], we have received confirmation of SBA approval of $819 million of those submissions,” Alvarez said.
First Bancorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank, noted that since the islandwide lockdown began March 15, only some functions within the financial sector were considered essential and as a result, there have been limited loan originations since that date and the institution has experienced significant reductions in transaction volume due to business closures.
“We are entering this crisis from a position of institutional strength to support our people, clients and shareholders. We are extremely well-capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 25.4 percent, among the best capitalized banks in the U.S.,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First Bancorp.
As of April 30, FirstBank received approval from the SBA for 2,576 applications received since April 3, 2020, the first date on which small business customers could apply for the PPP forgivable loans, totaling approximately $319.5 million, of which an estimated $208 million has already been funded.
José Rafael Fernández, president and CEO of OFG Bancorp, the bank holding company for Oriental Bank, echoed the reassuring words of his counterparts. “We believe we are in a strong position going forward. In addition to closing the Scotiabank acquisition last year, we significantly reduced higher-cost noncore funding and sold a large portion of nonperforming loans. During the first quarter, we increased our allowance for loan losses by $114 million, to a total of $231 million, equal to 3.41 percent of loans,” he said.
In the first round of PPP funding, Oriental Bank processed around 900 small business loans, totaling more than $140 million, he indicated.
