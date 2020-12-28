Women around the world have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A report by Mastercard revealed that 87 percent of women entrepreneurs have been negatively affected.
Overrepresentation in the sectors most affected by the economic recession, the pronounced gender gap in the digital realm in an increasingly virtual world, and the growing pressures of the responsibilities that correspond to the care of children are just some of the factors that they have left women in a particularly vulnerable situation.
The Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs 2020 (MIWE 2020), in its fourth edition, underscored the vast socioeconomic contributions of women entrepreneurs worldwide; plus, it provides information about the factors that boost and inhibit their growth.
Through a unique methodology based on publicly available data provided by leading international organizations such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Labor Organization, MIWE 2020 includes a global ranking on the advancement of women in business under pre-pandemic conditions in 58 economies, which represent almost 80 percent of the female workforce.
MIWE 2020 also provides an initial analysis on the ramifications of COVID-19 on women in the workforce, while highlighting efficient support policies.
Although these vary by country, those that have been shown to be most effective include expansive relief measures for Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs) -from wage subsidies, permit schemes, limitation of business rates, and even tax bailouts- as well as state support for childcare.
"In order to promote an equitable and sustainable economic recovery, it is essential to have visibility of gender differences in the business landscape and their impact on it," said Janet Rivera Hernández, VP of Communications for Mastercard in Latin America and the Caribbean.
She added: "studies such as MIWE 2020 contribute to promoting knowledge of the motivations and constraints of women in business so that governments, policy makers, and companies can continue to inspire and foster their progress."
MIWE 2020 provides front-line analysis of how women entrepreneurs are progressing in 58 world economies.
The report, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of the international female workforce, also offers an in-depth analysis of the socio-economic factors that drive and inhibit its success.
To read MIWE 2020, click here.
