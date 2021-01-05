The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is working with banks and other financial institutions to facilitate the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small business owners seeking to take advantage of the latest Covid-19 Relief Bill.
Of $900 billion approved for the emergency Covid-19 Relief Package, $284 billion has been newly allocated for PPP loans to small business owners.
In its first round, the SBA approved nearly five million PPP loans totaling over $500 billion. With the new round of funding, those businesses needing support for continued operation have access to additional capital, even if they participated in the first round of PPP funding.
The new bill expands the types of businesses that can qualify for PPP and provides extra support for businesses within the hospitality industry. Businesses need to establish a 25 percent revenue loss in any quarter of 2020 versus the same quarter in 2019. Restaurants and other eligible hospitality businesses may multiply their average monthly payroll costs by 3.5x, making them eligible for slightly more funding. Second time PPP borrowers can qualify for a second loan if they've both used the entirety of their first PPP loan, and have fewer than 300 employees.
The SBA has a period of time after the legislation is passed to issue guidelines with specifics for how to implement the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.