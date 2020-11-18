Despite its disruptive impact on consumer behavior and retail spending throughout the year, COVID-19 is not cancelling the holiday shopping season, although it is changing how and where consumers will shop, according to a study by Deloitte.
While the majority of consumers (71 percent) are in a similar or better financial situation than last year, nearly 1 in 3 (29 percent) say that their household's financial situation is worse year over year. Given the financial uncertainty, 38 percent of consumers say they plan to spend less on the holidays, a level not seen since the Great Recession.
As consumers cut back on travel and other holiday experiences, they're planning on celebrating the season with loved ones at home, and focusing their spending more on non-gift items like home, holiday furnishings and non-gift apparel.
• Consumers are expected to spend $435 per household on non-gift purchases this holiday season, accounting for nearly a third of household holiday spending and representing a 12 percent increase from last year.
• Travel and socializing away from home is expected to decline 34 percent year over year, to $260 per household.
• Spending on gifts and gift cards is forecast to be $487 per household, a decline of 5 percent since 2019.
Ongoing anxiety spurred by COVID-19 continues to compound consumers' shift from in-store shopping to contactless options. More than half of consumers (51 percent) are anxious about shopping in-store during the holiday season due to COVID-19, and furthermore, 49 percent won't return to pre-COVID shopping behavior until a vaccine is developed.
As consumers seek out safe and convenient options, 35 percent of shoppers indicated preference to buy online and pick-up in store, and the use of curbside pick-up (27 percent), which is expected to more than double from last year.
This year's report, "2020 Holiday Survey: Reimagining Traditions," by Deloitte, surveyed 4,012 consumers nationwide.
"In this season of uncertainty, price, value and convenience continue to be top considerations for consumers, as is the desire to get creative with how they celebrate the season with family, friends and pets, no matter the circumstances. As travel spending declines, retailers will likely benefit, and should receive a higher percentage of total holiday spending. The key for retailers is to stay flexible and offer options that appeal to consumers' changing behaviors and address their evolving needs. Those that do will likely be better positioned for a bright holiday season,” said Rod Sides, vice chairman at Deloitte.
