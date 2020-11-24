The need to maintain social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted digital transactions and decreased cash payments among Puerto Rico consumers.
A survey conducted by MasterCard and Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) in 13 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) revealed that Puerto Rico became the second country with the most digital transactions effected during the pandemic, with 48-percent growth in this sector. In turn, this made cash transactions drop by 65 percent.
José Vargas, country manager of MasterCard in Puerto Rico, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the pandemic accelerated the growth projections for digital transactions that they anticipated for the island and the rest of the region. The study analyzed the economies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, and Puerto Rico.
“We did the survey in 13 of the largest markets in [LAC] to 2,556 people. We discovered that e-Commerce has grown in the entire region to a level that we had estimated we would take years to reach. The pandemic has boosted its use even more. It has made it more urgent and advanced our projections,” he said.
Vargas underscored that Puerto Rico was the second country, after Chile—which registered a 66-percent increase—, where e-Commerce grew the most and he estimated that the trend will prevail post-pandemic. In fact, roughly 20 percent of cardholders in Puerto Rico affirmed that they would continue using online transactions more frequently after the pandemic.
He stated that because e-Commerce became the only option during the initial lockdown, digital sales increased in LAC from 45 percent before the pandemic to 83 percent in past months. “[Consumers] are gradually abandoning cash payments and shifting toward online payment platforms and credit and debit cards,” he said.
Vargas also commented that 59 percent of interviewees in the Caribbean reported an increase in digital expenses, and of these, 17 percent said they had made their first online shopping during the pandemic. “e-Commerce transactions became the only method to acquire physical goods, engage in social interactions, and [consume] entertainment. This is clearly reflected on buyer data,” he added.
Cash Transactions Dwindle
The rise in digital transactions made way for a drop in cash in the region. According to the study, 62 percent of consumers in the Caribbean reported using less cash during the pandemic, and 40 percent said they reduced it by at least 20 percent.
In Puerto Rico’s case, cash use shrank by 65 percent as a result of the hike of credit/debit cards and digital transactions. “This is because most businesses were closed and consumers were forced to adapt to electronic payments. In addition, in the physical world, the consumer does not trust the hygiene of cash,” Vargas said.
52 percent of those surveyed in Puerto Rico also said that they will keep using online banking more frequently after the la democracy, which Vargas opined facilitates money management and reduces visits to bank branches and ATMs, thus replacing cash. Vargas added that in light of increased digital transactions on the island, the company is committed to launching new, modern technologies in the local market that will further digitalization and contactless payments.
“We are working with the local banks so that Puerto Rican consumers may have access to contactless cards and for businesses to have the adequate terminals for this type of technology. Likewise, we are training 120 local businesses on how to accept this type of payment,” he stated.
Vargas asserted that, in the future, Puerto Rico and the rest of the LAC region may eliminate the use of cash’s “That can happen in this region sometime. I hope that happens and that we may keep boosting cash reduction,” he said.
