Now that the global pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has reached the U.S. mainland with 7,769 confirmed cases and six in Puerto Rico at the time of this writing, experts agree that the pharmaceutical industry on the island is an imperative component in both the local economy and national health.

Roughly 90 percent of the active ingredients used by American biopharmaceutical manufacturers come from China, where COVID-19 originated earlier this year in the city of Wuhan.

Faced with the emergence of this virus, which has resulted in more than 214,000 cases of infection and more than 8,000 deaths globally, many China-based factories are closed. As a result, pharmaceutical supplies in the United States are at risk—a situation that has reinvigorated the discussion of restoring Puerto Rico’s status as a leader in pharmaceutical production.

Members of the Alliance for Puerto Rico’s Economic Progress have already discussed with the U.S. Congress the Commonwealth’s potential to recover its former position in drug manufacturing

“We brought this situation to Congress. This opens the doors to analyze the pharmaceutical sector and the entire industrial part. In an emergency case like this, the nation is in danger, now the rules of the game must change,” said Rodrigo Masses, one of the founders of the Alliance, who was in Washington, D.C. lobbying this issue along with attorney Luis Bacó.

According to the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (Pridco), 12 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies have a presence on the island, whether for manufacturing and product development or distribution.

The 14 multinational and international research-based biopharmaceutical companies that comprise the Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Industry Association (PIA) operate more than 20 facilities on the island and supply products to millions of patients in more than 100 countries around the world. Some of these products include blood thinners, IV bags, and drugs for cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

“The recommendation to attract pharmaceuticals has been made before arguing national security issues before the possibility of a pandemic or biological attack. There are several plants here with great capacity that can be put into operation to create the assets and manufacture critical products or medications. This would benefit Puerto Rico and the American nation,” said Iván Lugo Montes, executive director of Industry University Research Center, Inc. (Induniv), a nonprofit entity that develops support strategies for the pharmaceutical industry and the academic sector.

According to the data provided by Lugo Montes, a third of the local tax revenue comes from this industry, which generates about 150,000 jobs on the island. Moreover, this industry represents more than 30 percent of Puerto Rico’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 60 percent of all exports.

However, this industry could be bolstered to generate even greater contributions while reducing foreign dependence. It would be a unique opportunity for Puerto Rico if the United States were to promote pharmaceutical industry development in the Commonwealth once again, with adequate incentives provided by the local government.

“We are ready to absorb this market, create warehouses and distribute products for an emergency like this. We already exporting to about 85 countries. We are the largest American pharmaceutical exporter, located outside the United States. We have an enormous knowledge of regulations from all over the world. Now, with the exemption on air cargo we are in the ideal position to become a distribution center,” he added.

Dependence on China a Concern

Getting better incentives to attract the pharmaceutical industry in times of economic distress would be beneficial to the island, which in the 1970s enjoyed federal tax exemptions, in turn making it one of the main centers of pharmaceutical production.

These exemptions were contained in Section 936 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. A 1993 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office estimated that pharmaceutical companies received the greatest benefits under Puerto Rico’s corporate tax system, earning $86 million in 1985.

However, then-President Bill Clinton signed a law to gradually eliminate those tax exemptions in the 1990s. The exemptions completely expired in 2006, and the industry began to decline. Consequently, roughly 75,000 jobs in manufacturing were lost after the elimination of Section 936.

Economist Antonio Rosado affirmed that pharmaceutical companies that were operating in Puerto Rico relocated to China because the cost of labor was less expensive, “and they definitely paid the same there as if they were in another place, so they maintained their operation sin China, keeping funds outside the United States.”

“Thus, the impact of eliminating Section 936, which was fundamentally a benefit for American pharmaceuticals, became a loss for the United States in terms of international competition in the area of pharmacy,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Regarding his meeting with members of Congress, Masses said, “we are promoting the industry in general because many products and components come from China and other parts of the world. So, imports and supplies will suffer due to coronavirus.”

Lugo Montes agreed with Masses that the issue should be extended to the general manufacturing industry, as there are many products that are manufactured in China whose distribution in the United States could be paralyzed due to the health crisis.

“The flow of many products has stopped because China ceased its production, like cell phone screens. Critical products must be manufactured in American territory. We must reactivate these pharmaceutical plants and bring more volume. It is a great opportunity. The industry and the Government have to work together to move this initiative,” Lugo Montes said.

Possible Measures to Consider

The Foreign Corporations & Partnerships Tax (Act 154-10) was implemented by the Luis Fortuño administration to provide the liquidity needed to address the fiscal crisis that led to a large deficit at the time.

Act 154-10 imposed a sales tax on the products of foreign companies manufactured in Puerto Rico, in turn granting them a 100 percent federal tax credit. The tax reform managed to reduce the tax rate to individuals and corporations and fed the private sector with $1 billion.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin already informed the local government that the federal tax credit will no longer be an option, advising to eliminate the tax on foreign companies and seeking another solution. Without the federal tax credit, a considerable number of pharmaceuticals could relocate elsewhere.

“I believe that Act 154 was a terrible idea since its conception… You cannot harm companies more than they were already penalized by increasing taxes,” Rosado said.

He noted that the local government needs to eliminate the inventory tax, as well as reducing taxes on corporations, in order to boost the pharmaceutical industry locally by attracting more competitors.

“In the United States, [the corporation tax] is 21 percent, while in Puerto Rico it is 39 percent. How is it possible that the tax rate in the Commonwealth is higher than in the metropolis? That is an administrative folly,” the economist affirmed.

“What the government needs to do is reduce corporation taxes from 39 percent to 21 percent. That is an important incentive for corporations… Eliminate the inventory tax, which is a disaster. Ten years ago the positive change in inventory in Puerto Rico was almost $1 billion. In 2018 it was $5 million,” he opined.

Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association Reacts

Meanwhile, Yandia Pérez, vice president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) said that “this confirms what the Association has been talking about for a long time. We are an important sector because of the quality of service, resources, and capabilities that are relevant to medical products and whose supply chain has been affected.”

“We are regulated by federal laws that provide greater safety guarantees for the health sector. They must look at Puerto Rico as an important place for manufacturing and provide us with the incentives and tools we need to strengthen this platform that already exists on the island,” she added.

The Weekly Journal reportar Brenda A. Vázquez Colón contributed to this story.