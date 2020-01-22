An upcoming seminar aims to modernize the corporate culture in Puerto Rico’s private sector in light of growing exportation opportunities by providing the tools on how to expand businesses while upholding accessibility ethically.

The ‘Corporate Compliance and Ethics Infractions Seminar’—organized by business law firm Zeichner Ellman and Krause (ZEK)—will explore the characteristics of a robust corporate compliance program equipped to detect corrupt solicitation, receive and address whistleblower complaints, and tackle global and internal investigations.

ZEK Partner Aixa Maldonado explained that the seminar is focused on encouraging corporations to “take production risks” and thrive in a global economy.

“We have scheduled this seminar and have invited the companies that do business on the island; it is designed for the sales and contracting departments, legal offices and the management of these corporations because what we want to do is try to educate and equip these corporations to expand or think of expanding in terms of doing business outside the island while also offering other products,” Maldonado told .

According to Maldonado, the seminar will feature several panels hosted by experts in various fields to discuss the policies that a company should adopt to stay in line with legal requirements and regulations from their respective industries, how different businesses have modified their management to increase their accessibility and how to identify the right distributor for one’s business, among others.

The first panel will feature Wendy Perry, president of the Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Association (PIA), and Sol Rosado, president of the Puerto Rico Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Association (PRABIA).

This interview-style presentation will detail how the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have managed to thrive on the island despite an economic recession, incentive changes and natural disasters. Maldonado stated that these industries are one of the fastest-growing in the global economy and can be among the most to benefit from international trade deals.

In the second panel, Maldonado will discuss the increase in federal prosecutions and regulatory and enforcement actions against corporations and their employees. Based on case studies and trend analyses, Maldonado will outline criminal and civil liability in corporate and individual scales for violations of anti-corruption statutes under current government guidelines.

Afterward, the third panel will showcase the basics on how to protect an organization from both corrupt solicitation and prosecution by establishing and updating its compliance program’s anti-bribery and corruption provisions in line with ethical principles.

“We have a panel on how to detect and prevent any undue influence, not just domestically, but also internationally if we want to expand and export the product. What happens if another government or private citizen asks us to pay under the table? How do we acknowledge those offers, how do we reject them and how do we deal with situations to protect our company,” Maldonado explained.

Meanwhile, George Washington University professor Kyle Welch will lead the fourth panel with his findings on the welfare of corporations with active whistleblower systems. Corporate security leaders will follow with a panel on how to conduct effective internal investigations into allegations of wrongdoing by corporate personnel in a way that makes staff feel at ease and protected when reporting suspicious activity, as well as global investigations into third parties and government officials.

The sixth panel will focus on identifying red flags from third parties.

“We can’t always sell a product in another country ourselves; sometimes we need to hire a third party to be our distributors. But how do you know if that distributor is trustworthy and shares your best interest to protect your company?” Maldonado said.

The seminar will close off with Douglas Leff—the departing FBI special agent-in-charge in San Juan—former prosecutors, government officials and defense counsels discussing the signs of corrupt solicitation and how to avoid them, the differences between corporate and individual defense and how to mitigate risks while protecting the corporate image in the event of a government investigation.

There will be different types of formats for these panels, but members of the audience will have the opportunity to further the discussion with an open Q&A section. There will be breakfast, lunch and coffee breaks before and in-between panels to foster networking between attendees.

Opportunities in Puerto Rico

Maldonado said that the seminar was conceived because Puerto Rico is at a “pivotal” stage where corporations must affirm that they are open for business by seizing current opportunities in global markets, highlighting the U.S.-China trade deal as an example.

“In light of everything that’s happening, and these demands that the U.S. administration is making to China… we see that this is the perfect moment for Puerto Rico to make itself known and tell the world that we can be an international partner,” she asserted. “We must be ready to provide, help and foment our products.”

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked about challenges or needs that could hinder the private sector regarding the goals outlined by Maldonado. The ZEK partner said that the main challenge is complying with foreign and laws and regulations, but remained optimistic in terms of the overall business environment.

She said she has noticed a “certain expansion of ideas” and praised the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) for “visiting other countries and letting them know that Puerto Rico exists… they are doing a good job in that aspect and they should continue.”

“Now that those trade deals and changes are happening there must be more government communication to let the U.S. and the world know that we do things well here, and we have so much to offer to the world, apart from the language. Our language opens us to all of Latin America and Spain, our location opens us to the Caribbean, our people are hardworking… we have an innate amiability and we must continue broadcasting that to the world, that we are here and we can work,” Maldonado affirmed.

The event will be held at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort and Spa in the municipality of Rio Grande on Friday, Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ZEK is e-mailing companies and organizations with invitations, but tickets can also be purchased by visiting http://eventbrite.com. Each ticket costs $90.54.