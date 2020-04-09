The Puerto Rico government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, which includes an islandwide lockdown and curfew, has a steep price tag for a local economy that is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017 and the January earthquakes: an estimated $4 billion.
This was the estimate given by Omar Marrero, executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Afaaf by its Spanish acronym), during a televised program on WIPR.
“Consumer patterns and economy activity are affected; revenues are also impacted, as are the resources to pay for services and debt,” he said. “We are still evaluating all economic scenarios… and the impact of [coronavirus].”
Treasury Secretary Francisco Páres said the government’s initial projection was to end the fiscal year with $11 billion in collections. But with the January earthquakes and the coronavirus crisis, the projection has been revised to $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion, he indicated.
Still on the way, though, are federal funds that are part of the U.S. government’s coronavirus aid package. That should mitigate some of the negative effects of the epidemic on the economy.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the COVID-19 crisis will have an impact on the government’s fiscal plan, which now has to be revised again.
“The priority right now is health, but as soon as we get out of this process, we will know the impact on our resources and obligations,” Marrero said.
The Afaaf chief is a member of the government’s Economic Task Force on the coronavirus crisis, and he said the task force is still working on the long-term economic plans to revive the economy, which will then be submitted to Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has already requested a court delay on the evaluation of various debt deals, such as the Restructuring Support Agreement for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.
