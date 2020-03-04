As coronavirus continues to spread and cases are reported in the Caribbean, global economies anticipate a downward trend by the first quarter of 2020, from the economic and health costs of the outbreak that has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide.
As in many other jurisdictions, the Puerto Rico government is concerned about the possible impact of coronavirus on the island’s already challenged economy. The government’s revised Fiscal Plan, submitted to the Financial Oversight and Management Board last week, states that coronavirus poses a “significant risk” to Puerto Rico’s economic outlook.
“While stimulus and Federal Reserve rate cuts are a possibility if the coronavirus outbreak morphs into a pandemic, the stock rout [last week] and pullback in other assets has tightened financial conditions, impacted consumer confidence, could lead to direct slowing of economic activity (due for example, to school closures, quarantines, tourist cancellations, supply disruptions) and is likely to impact consumer confidence and real U.S. GDP growth,” according to the 90 page document.
The revised Fiscal Plan mentions three specific risks for Puerto Rico. “Negatives for Puerto Rico include emerging risks to federal funding from competing priorities for what is possibly an emerging and immediate economic, political and public health emergency.
“Direct impact from slowing tourism globally is also a risk. A bias away from international travel could benefit Puerto Rico - to the extent that American tourism to Europe and Asia is impacted, it is possible that a redistribution towards closer destinations such as the Caribbean and Puerto Rico specifically could be beneficial, but much depends on the direct level of impact the virus has in Puerto Rico and the United States.
“Finally, to the extent that Puerto Rico’s bio/pharmaceutical products are responsive to the needs of a federal COVID-19 response, the island’s economy can capitalize on what is likely short-term surges in demand for these products,” states the document.
In the short term, Puerto Rico has seen a direct impact on the markets, where five local companies are listed. Share prices for Banco Popular, FirstBank, Oriental, Triple-S and Evertec have also dropped in recent days. This plunge is in tune with the current emergency, according to economists and other experts.
Economist Gustavo Vélez said that the effect on Puerto Rico’s economy is still minor. However, he projects the island could face a shortage of food and supplies if the spread of the virus triggers a halt on trade with China, where a high percentage of the island’s imports come from.
Meanwhile, Manuel Reyes, vice president of the Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym) said that the main market for Puerto Rico in the food segment is the U.S., not China. In this regard, he recognized that merchandise from the U.S. is arriving with some delay. “There is some delay, but the merchandise is arriving and there are sufficient supplies,” he added.
Daphne Barbeito, owner of Cruceros To Go, assured that, so far, the market behavior has remained unchanged. She added that COVID-19 has nothing to do with the slow start of the year in tourism and attributed this to the recent tremors and a lack of money to spend on traveling.
Barbeito stressed that cruise lines have implemented very strict protocols to minimize the risk of infection. “At the moment, we have not seen any ship cancellation. Apart from JetBlue —which granted two weeks without penalty for flight changes due to the coronavirus— all other airlines and cruises have kept their charges and cancellation penalties unchanged,” she added.
Dominican Republic, France Report Caribbean Virus Cases
According to The Associated Press (AP), on Sunday, health officials in the Dominican Republic and France reported the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the tourist-rich Caribbean, while British cruise ship passengers who had been trapped at sea due to virus fears were finally set to come home.
Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said a 62-year-old Italian man had arrived in the country on Feb. 22 without showing symptoms. He was being treated in isolation at a military hospital and “has not shown serious complications.”
France, meanwhile, reported three cases on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, the first in one of France’s overseas territories, AP said.
The announcements came shortly before the Braemar cruise ship, which had been denied entry to the Dominican Republic due to the virus fears, at last found a place to dock — the Dutch territory of St. Maarten.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said Sunday that two chartered airliners would carry passengers back to Britain. Other passengers, who had been scheduled to board the vessel on Friday in the Dominican Republic, were being flown to St. Maarten to embark there.
Dominican officials had barred the ship due to reports that a few of those aboard had a flu-like illness, but the cruise line said none had symptoms consistent with the new virus, according to AP.
It was one of at least three cruise ships turned away from Caribbean ports over the past week due to concerns over possible viral infections, though no passengers on any of the ships has been confirmed to have the disease.
Worldwide Impact of the Novel Virus
Worldwide, London-based economic research consultancy Capital Economics estimates that COVID-19 will cost more than $280 billion in the first three months of 2020. This is due to China —the second global economy— being the country most affected by the spread of the deadly disease so far.
After reviewing earnings estimates, companies like Goldman Sachs estimate a 0 percent growth for this year. In a letter to its customers, the firm accepted that this negative financial projection is the result of the severe decline in Chinese economic activity in the first quarter of the year, the decline in demand from U.S. exporters, the disruption of the supply chain of many U.S. companies and uncertainty.
The firm also predicts that the profit growth of U.S. companies will drop in 2020 as a direct result of COVID-19. As examples, after last week’s tumultuous ride, the price of JP Morgan’s shares fell by 7.9 percent, Bank of America 11.72 percent, Morgan Stanley 15.25 percent, Wells Fargo 8.66 percent and Goldman Sacks 13.56 percent. The stock market stabilized on Monday, with an uptick in share prices.
Ileanexis Vera Rosado contributed to this story.
