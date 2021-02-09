The executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience of Puerto Rico (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, announced that starting this week, a series of online trainings will be held of the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution (PR-DRS) system for officials of state agencies, municipalities and non-profit entities, classified as eligible for the allocation of funds from the FEMA Public Assistance Program.
“These trainings will be given from February 11 to 23 to train users of the PR DRS on the benefits of the functionalities offered by the system to maximize their work and facilitate navigation of its platform. For the administration of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, the reconstruction process is a priority, and in compliance with the public policy of the first executive, we provide the necessary tools for the sub-recipients to complete the requirements for the development of their recovery projects after the impact of the past natural disasters," Laboy said.
The PR DRS Online General Trainings will be held on February 11, 18 and 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They are offered to subrecipients with requests for FEMA Public Assistance under the disaster declarations for Puerto Rico. The trainings cover technical topics on how to upload documents, add expenses and request a refund.
Meanwhile, on February 16, two sessions of Online Workshops will be held, scheduled at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Each session will serve an individual or group of people from the same entity -who must register in the same session- with the purpose of supporting them to perform specific tasks in the system
PR DRS such as updating contacts, adding documents and/or expenses, among others. These workshops are offered to subrecipients who have access to such a system. At the time of registration, the participant must provide a brief description of the matter for which they will participate in these workshops.
Lastly, the executive director of COR3, urged the subrecipients to register their participation through the email helpdesk@recovery.pr or by phone at 1-800-685-6022. After registering, they will receive by email the link and the steps to follow to connect to the web platform. Those interested in participating have until the day before the event at 5:00 in the afternoon to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.