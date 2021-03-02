To strengthen the operational structure of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience of Puerto Rico (COR3), Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera announced the beginning of the process to temporarily recruit professionals from various specialties.
"As part of the task to streamline the processes related to the reconstruction of the island, we need professionals with experience in project management, finance, risk mitigation and administrative support, among others. Our commitment is to comply with the public policy of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi so that this is the four-year period of work and execution, and we are focused on rebuilding a more resilient Puerto Rico," Laboy said.
"So, we will hire the staff required to meet the high demand for COR3 work and transform the island's infrastructure, working alongside mayors, heads of agencies, and non-profit entities. The recovery of Puerto Rico is everyone's job," he added.
The temporary positions available are: Hazard Mitigation Specialist, Project Manager, Grant Analyst, Lead Grant Analyst, Clerk, and Project Control Specialist.
Those interested in submitting their resume as a minimum requirement must have a Bachelor's degree in one the following disciplines: Accounting, Architecture, Engineering, Finance and Office Systems Administration, as well as having command of the Spanish and English languages. They must also have experience in managing, allocating, or controlling federal funds.
Applicants can send their resume via email to jobs@cor3.pr.gov and write the desired position under "Subject."
For more information about FEMA-funded recovery programs, visit www.recovery.pr.
