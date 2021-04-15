During the past three months, the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) managed, together with other government agencies, to direct several initiatives in favor of streamlining the recovery processes led by municipal and state governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, according to the Executive Director of COR3, Manuel A. Laboy Rivera.
“To achieve the recovery of Puerto Rico, teamwork is essential. As part of these efforts in recent months, the State Cost Share Fund was implemented, together with the Office of Management and Budget, to advance the money corresponding to the matching funds required for the reconstruction projects, due to disasters, approved under the Public Assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), available to agencies that are funded by the General Fund of the Government of Puerto Rico.
"Meanwhile, the Financial Oversight and Board Management Board approved the guidelines that define the use of the State Revolving Fund of $750 million, as part of the work we are carrying out with the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, which will serve to advance funds to municipalities, agencies and public corporations, with special emphasis on our municipalities,” explained Laboy.
In many instances, the development of reconstruction works can be delayed due to the lack of capital. Through both aforementioned initiatives, the advance of funds that will expedite the start of recovery projects is made possible.
“Communication with mayors has been key in the past months to identify and address their concerns. As part of this dialogue, we set the goal of disbursing the Requests for Reimbursements within 60 days, and 21 days in the case of Requests for Advancements, which undoubtedly together with the Revolving Fund, will speed up reconstruction at the municipal level,” indicated the executive director of COR3.
On the other hand, addressing the concerns of mayors, COR3 asked FEMA to nullify the agreement known in English as the 270 FEMA-State Agreement, related to disbursements to subrecipients. This document has the effect of delaying the reconstruction processes. Conversations have already begun to address the situation and make Puerto Rico equal to the other jurisdictions of the United States, providing the necessary flexibility to expedite the processing of reimbursement requests and the disbursement of federal funds to the subrecipients.
COR3 also collaborated with the process that allowed the initiation of the auction of 111 sports and recreational facilities affected by Hurricane Maria in 2017, following the obligation of $31 million by FEMA related to reconstruction projects.
“We continue focused working as a team for the implementation of new strategies that advance the reconstruction of Puerto Rico. Demolition of structures affected by Hurricane Maria will begin shortly. Also on October 31, the necessary proposals will be presented to reach the total obligation of the funds assigned to the FEMA Risk Mitigation Grant Program, related to the damages caused by Hurricane Maria. Meanwhile, by December 31 of this year, all recovery projects for hurricanes Irma and Maria must be obligated by FEMA, ”Laboy said.
Added to this are other projects at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and the Department of Education, under the FEMA Accelerated Award program, whose fund obligations are estimated at $15.2 billion.
Currently, the Puerto Rico government's Fiscal Plan includes over $80 billion in federal, state and private insurance funds destined for reconstruction works.
