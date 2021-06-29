The executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, announced the availability of temporary job positions for bachelor or master's degree graduates from different fields.
"Currently, we have job opportunities for professionals in the fields of engineering, finance, accounting, administration, architecture, and project management, among others. I urge university graduates of baccalaureate or master's degree to join the team that, together with municipalities, government agencies and non-profit institutions, transform the infrastructure of Puerto Rico for the benefit of the Puerto Rican people. Our island stands out for the excellence of the professionals educated in Puerto Rican universities and we want them to be part of the great COR3 team," Laboy said.
Those interested in submitting their resume for the temporary positions of Risk Mitigation Specialist, Project Manager, Grant Analyst, and Administrative Assistant, among others, must meet the following minimum requirements: command of Spanish and English languages and must preferably have experience in management, allocation or control of federal funds.
Applicants must send their resumes to jobs@cor3.pr.gov with the desired job position written in the email's subject.
For more information on the progress of FEMA-funded recovery programs, visit www.recovery.pr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.