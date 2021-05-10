Given the positive impact that recovery projects will have in multiple economic sectors, the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience of Puerto Rico (COR3), Eng. Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, conducted this week together with Discover Puerto Rico, the event Puerto Rico Reconstruction Roundtable Series: Disaster Recovery and Tourism.
Laboy affirmed that the goal of this week's meeting with multiple organizations related to tourism was to guide them on how these recovery works have a direct positive impact on the development of resilient tourism.
"Puerto Rico is going through an important moment in history before the recovery projects developed by municipalities, state agencies and non-profit institutions, after the multibillion-dollar allocation of federal funds as part of the reconstruction plan due to past natural disasters," he stated. "This information is necessary to market Puerto Rico as a destination and it is important to communicate these efforts outside the island."
The event was also attended by agency heads and entrepreneurs. According to Laboy, this will be the first of other conventions he will hold with leaders of other economic sectors.
The official offered as an example how the tourism sector in the southern area will benefit from the reconstruction works of highway #2 in the direction of Ponce to Mayagüez, highway #116 from Guánica to Lajas, the installation of signage on the roads, improvements to the Merceditas airport and the Port of Ponce, among other reconstruction works of recreational areas and nature reserves, such as: Playita Rosada, coral reef projects, boat ramp, and facilities that attract scientific tourism like the project of the University of Puerto Rico in Isla Magueyes in Lajas.
Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico —the island's destination marketing organization—, affirmed that the entity is pleased to partner with COR3 and key industry players to work toward the island's transformation.
"This historic investment by the federal government will allow local municipalities to improve their tourism product and help revitalize the economy of our island's visitors. Discover Puerto Rico praises COR3's commitment to prioritizing tourism in the critical reconstruction process, demonstrating the potential of our sector to lead the recovery of the island," Dean stated.
During the meeting, State Secretary Larry Seilhammer, who also chairs the Reconstruction Council, presented the development of priority projects as part of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's public policy. Some of these are the development of projects in Vieques and Culebra, as well as Bahía Urbana in the Convention District and Air Hub Strategy in Aguadilla, among other important recovery works.
Meanwhile, the undersecretary of the Housing Department's CDBG-DR Fund Program, Maretzie Díaz, detailed some of the opportunities available under the Tourism & Business Marketing Program that offers funds for marketing and advertising activities to promote trips to Puerto Rico.
"The development of recovery projects are vital to promote the island abroad as an attractive, resilient and safe destination, which offers unique opportunities, both for tourists and investors," Laboy asserted.
He added that after the meeting, he will establish a collaborative agreement with Discover Puerto Rico to provide them with the data they need on reconstruction and disaster recovery projects. This way, Discover Puerto Rico, with the support of COR3, will be able to identify 3 to 5 areas of tourist interest to prepare a detailed plan that shows reconstruction projects in municipalities, government agencies and non-profit institutions.
This detailed plan will be used for strategic marketing purposes and may integrate industry associations that wish to be part of the effort.
For information on recovery efforts, visit the COR3 Transparency Portal.
