Starting March 4, the online workshops of the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution (PR-DRS) will continue.
Manuel A. Laboy — the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3)— reported that roughly 286 state and municipal officials and nonprofits participated on the workshops, which are focused on the benefits offered by the PR-DRS program.
"It is important that each subrecipient —entities with requests for Public Assistance from FEMA under the different disaster declarations for Puerto Rico—, know the portal's various functions for the effective management of the procedures related to the island's reconstruction," he stated.
The trainings will be held from March 4 to 23, and are focused on topics such as adding expenses, requesting reimbursements, uploading documents and individualized assistance to perform actions directly in the Project Worksheets (PWs), through the PR-DRS.
Laboy urged subrecipients to register via email at helpdesk@recovery.pr or by phone at 1-800-685-6022. After registering, participants will receive via email the link and next steps to connect to the online platform. Those interested in participating have until the day before the event at 5:00 p.m. to register.
For more information about the progress of FEMA-funded recovery programs, visit www.recovery.pr.
