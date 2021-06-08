Copan Group has announced a million-dollar investment to expand its production capacity in Aguadilla, which joined the main Italian production site three years ago. The investment has a total value of over $78 million: $9 million will be allocated to purchase and maintain new machinery, while the rest will be invested to increase the number of employees from 100 to 352.

"The establishment of our company in Puerto Rico has proven to provide favorable conditions for the expansion and growth of our business globally," said Stefania Triva, Copan Group's president. "With this investment, we aim to strengthen our presence in the US market: through a hub & spoke distribution strategy, we'll be able to offer a competitive service with unprecedented efficiency and rapidity throughout all the American territory," she added.

Puerto Rico's Economic Development and Commerce Department supported the operation by approving $23 million of incentives, seeing in the project – which brings Copan's technological know-how, quality, and work welfare attitude across the ocean – an excellent opportunity for the whole U.S.

According to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, "manufacturing companies as Copan represent an important component of the economy, as they contribute to creating and retaining jobs. We are proud of the talent that exists in Puerto Rico, and we are confident in the continued success and commitment of Copan Industries to the island."

Copan's recent activity has been fervent in the U.S., with investments in Puerto Rico, California, and the successful clearance of products finally available in the US – as the eNAT nucleic acid storage and stabilization device FDA-cleared at the end of 2020. This project fits Copan's current strategy to bring production sites closer to the end markets, streamlining logistics and enabling an efficient and prompt service everywhere globally.