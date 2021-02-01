The Arecibo Savings and Credit Cooperative (CooPACA, Spanish acronym) informed that it is receiving loan requests as part of the new round of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) managed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The institution is also processing forgiveness requests from the first PPP round.
CooPACA also announced that it has processed 250 loans as a result of the first round of the federal program, impacting over 700 employees in 28 municipalities on the island.
"Our participation in this program seeks to help protect the operation of our small and medium-sized businesses, as well as other eligible entities from the economic ravages caused by the pandemic," said William Méndez Pagán, CEO of CooPACA.
The allowed uses for PPP funds include: payroll expenses, rent payments, mortgage interest, payment of utilities and expenses related to protection from COVID-19. The deadline to apply under the program is March 31.
These loans are eligible for partial or full forgiveness by the SBA, so Méndez Pagán urged entrepreneurs to verify their eligibility to start the application process.
The filing of the application can be done by email or by appointment at any of its 14 branches.
“As an institution, we are committed to being facilitators. Applicants will receive personalized service during the approval process," said Jessy De Jesús Herrera, Director of Commercial Financing.
Besides the PPP, CooPACA offers other credit facilities with the support of the SBA, such as 7th and 504 loans that have also been impacted by both the CARES Act and the Economic Aid Act, signed into law in December. The federal agency has granted temporary relief from both interest and principal payments for some of these loans, although certain restrictions apply.
Applicants for the PPP will have the opportunity to join the co-op as members, which allows them to receive additional services. “Becoming partners represents an added value for applicants,” De Jesús Herrera explained. "It is one of the advantages that the cooperative model offers over traditional banking," she added.
Eligibility details as well as the application and other necessary documentation are available at coopaca.com/ppp.
Those interested in the PPP can contact the institution at 787-878-2095 or via email at financingcomercial@coopaca.com.
