Cooking With My Doctor, a Puerto Rican cooking seasonings brand, reported substantial sales growth over the last year, paving the way to export the line’s products to the U.S.
In 2020, the product line under the brand reached a 313 percent growth in sales compared to 2019, and a 90 percent market distribution rate. During the first half of 2021, the brand also grew 70 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Renzo Casillo, a marketing and food promotion executive and a key player in the brand’s growth trends, explained that an aggressive marketing strategy paired with islandwide lockdowns over the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the brand’s success.
“It helps that in 2020 we were all at home. So, the topic of cooking at home gained more relevance in the pandemic because we all stayed home, and trying that type of item and using it at home helped the growth be of that magnitude. What satisfies us the most is that the buyback and loyalty are very high. Our focus has always been on us being the preferred, not the greatest. If it is the preferred product and over time we get bigger, that’s good, but for now, our focus is that the customers who try us adopt us as their favorite,” Casillo told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The brand’s integration of rich flavors and healthy ingredients have bolstered consumer interest at a time when people have become more conscientious of their health. Cooking With My Doctor was launched in 2018 by Chef Rafael Barrera and Dr. Alfred Herger Anadón, following the duo’s success with a local TV segment of the same name, in which they elaborated nutritious and delicious recipes. Casillo said the brand has invested roughly $2 million so far, and expects to sustain its growth.
What sets Cooking With My Doctor apart from other seasoning lines? Their products use formulas with herbs, spices and “superfoods” that provide healthier ways to cook without sacrificing flavor. For instance, most of their seasonings contain turmeric, also known as curcumin, which is not typically consumed in Puerto Rican cuisine.
The National Center for Biotechnology Information of the U.S. National Library of Medicine reports that this spice “aids in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety and hyperlipidemia. Turmeric may also help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness, thus enhancing recovery and performance in active people.”
The items are currently sold in 91 percent of supermarkets and food establishments in Puerto Rico. In addition, the brand is sold on Amazon, so buyers from other markets may experience healthy Puerto Rican cooking. Given its success, the brand’s distributor, Caribbean Produce, informed that they will also be sold in Wegmans supermarkets in the U.S. mainland in the next five weeks.
100% Made in Puerto Rico
Casillo underscored that all products under the Cooking With My Doctor label are manufactured in Puerto Rico, in the company’s plants in Ponce and Juana Díaz, employing “hundreds of workers” between the two facilities. He added that Cooking With My Doctor generates 350 direct and indirect jobs locally.
“We try to buy local ingredients. When the ingredient exists in local agriculture, we buy it. In the case of sofrito, we have coriander, sweet pepper and recao, which are bought locally. However, there are products that we do not produce in Puerto Rico and that must be imported. But they are all manufactured, bottled and labeled in Puerto Rico,” Casillo affirmed.
The Cooking with my Doctor product line includes Garlic Paste (Pasta de Ajo) formulated with turmeric, cilantro and parsley; Cooking Base (Sofrito) with turmeric, sweet peppers and cilantro; BBQ Seasoning (Adobo) with turmeric and moringa; All-Purpose Seasoning (Sazón) with turmeric and moringa, and the Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste.
Félix López, the general manager of Caribbean Produce, reported that of all the brands managed by the company, Cooking With My Doctor ranks third when competing with internationally developed lines, but first place among locally manufactured products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.