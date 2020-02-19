With the busy Holy Week just a few weeks away, the high tourism season in the south can still be saved, as various efforts to promote the industry and business activity after the January earthquakes are ongoing and having a positive impact in some municipalities.
“There is definitely an improvement in visitors and activity after the Jan. 7 earthquake. We have been very active in organizing events and telling the public to come to Lajas, as the damages were not major,” said Lajas Mayor Marcos Irizarry.
“The message is reaching people. We still need help to market us internationally. We have the nature reserve of La Parguera, the bioluminescent bay has improved and there is now more illumination. We have the floating houses and some of them are available for rent on Airbnb. We have a lot of attractions in Lajas,” he said in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Irizarry said he did not have specific numbers on visitors, but noted that business was quite slow after the earthquakes. He estimated economic losses in Lajas at around $2 million.
Today, though, many lodgings are seeing an increase in occupation of as much as 80 percent, especially during the weekends when there are concerts at La Parguera. “People have returned. Businesses are open. We are safe and secure,” he indicated.
Special offers for restaurants, hotels and “paradores” or small inns, have helped attract visitors, Irizarry added. “Hotel rates were decreased and at the same time, guests do not have to pay the room tax. We also increased police vigilance.”
Among the various events that sectors of civil society have organized for the area include a 10K run on Feb. 23 organized by local journalist Elwood Cruz; the Parguera Challenge, a triathlon event on March 29; and Paradise 5K on May 2. The yearly Pineapple Festival, which celebrates the popular tropical fruit that is widely grown in Lajas, is also scheduled for June 5-7.
Ponce has received a much-needed infusion of tourists in recent days as the first cruise ship after the earthquakes arrived last week at the city’s port. Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas and its 3,380 passengers and crew docked for the day on Feb. 13. The Ponce municipality welcomed passengers with music as they arrived and departed, while the city’s historic town square was spruced up for the event.
Cruise ship passengers are an important source of revenue for many local merchants, as they spend an average of $118.31 each when spending a day in Puerto Rico, according to the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association. Another cruise is scheduled to visit Ponce on March 26, according to city officials.
Two gastronomic “chinchorreos” were also organized by local businesses, for the public to enjoy Puerto Rican food and music by joining a caravan on a “road trip” to small eateries. The first was held in Yauco and the second in Peñuelas.
Nearly All Of The 160 PRTC-Endorsed Lodgings Are Open
Last week, the Copamarina Beach Resort and Spa in Guánica was able to reopen after Road 333, which had been closed due to the earthquake, was finally opened.
The road has been repaired and reopened, and the hotel owners took the opportunity to highlight the $85,000 renovation of its on-site restaurant.
“This event marks a milestone in the recovery of the southwest, since… the revival of tourism and commercial dynamics in the area is of vital importance to sustain jobs and the surrounding communities,” said Carla Campos, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC).
“We commemorate the reopening of Copamarina and its restaurant, Las Palmas Café, as a symbol of the revival of the tourism industry throughout the island. Our commitment is to spread the message that one of the best ways to support our island is by engaging in internal tourism,” she added.
With the reopening of Copamarina, almost all of the estimated 160 lodgings endorsed by the PRTC throughout the island are open and hosting visitors. Exceptions include the Ritz-Carlton in San Juan and the W resort in Vieques, which were damaged after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017.
However, the Costa Bahia Hotel in Guayanilla is not fully operational. Its rooms in the “village” area are open, as are its two restaurants, but rooms in the main tower and the casino are closed, as they are still undergoing repairs, according to a hotel employee. He did not know when the repairs would be completed.
While tourism in Lajas and Ponce appear to be rebounding, other municipalities have faced a slower road to recovery. Cabo Rojo, another popular tourist area, has suffered about $4 million in lost business, according to its mayor, Roberto Ramírez.
Cabo Rojo is famous for Combate Beach, the seaside village of Boquerón and “Playa Sucia” (Dirty Beach), which is actually gorgeously pristine; as well as the historic Los Morrillos Lighthouse.
While visitors are returning slowly, Ramírez said the area has experienced a severe economic downturn since Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017 because the public beach of Boquerón was forced to close due to severe damages to the cabins and villas located on site at the Vacation Center that is run by the Sports and Recreation Department.
“The 300 cabins there are not operating and that is 3,000 fewer people who are not going to Cabo Rojo every month,” he said during a press conference. Before Maria, the cabins were renting for about $160 a night, while villas were renting for $250 a night—with a maximum of six people for each.
DMO Campaigns Continue
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO), is also continuing its public relations campaign to promote tourism. The DMO is tripling the number of familiarization trips (FAM trips) by inviting more than 100 journalists and influencers to the island. These trips will be divided by groups and niches, with mainland and international journalists visiting a wide array of venues across the entire island.
“We conduct FAM trips year-round, but given recent events, we are doubling down on earned media and significantly increasing the number of FAMs we will host in the upcoming months. There are 16 FAMs planned to take place between now and the end of June,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“Through these FAMs, journalists and influencers get to see that Puerto Rico is open for tourism, while they experience firsthand everything that the island has to offer. In turn, they’ll share their experience with their audiences and encourage travel to the island,” he added.
As part of the effort, the DMO is working with the private industry, including hotels, restaurants and tour operators. Attendees will highlight participating properties, products and services as part of the exchange.
FAM itineraries include visits to Old San Juan, Castillo Serrallés in Ponce, the bio bay at La Parguera, the pink salt flats in Cabo Rojo and the sunflower farm in Guánica. One FAM will be focused on the golf niche and will attend the Puerto Rico Open this week at the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Rio Grande. In addition, attendees will dine at authentic Puerto Rican restaurants around the island.
According to Discover Puerto Rico, each FAM generates an average earned media value of $125,000 to $150,000.
Anamari Caratini, Discover Puerto Rico’s public affairs director, also told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that in addition to the FAM initiative, the DMO is investing $100,000 in specific marketing efforts promoting the west and south regions of the island.
The Legislative Front
The Legislature has also been busy, with two bills filed to help businesses in the south. A measure with the support of the two main political parties would provide tax incentives and tax credits to businesses located in the 25 municipalities that were seriously affected by the earthquakes.
The benefits would include exemptions from tax withholdings for services already rendered; tax credits for creating new jobs, regardless of whether they are part time or full time; exemptions from paying the 11.5 percent sales tax and exemptions in the room tax for hotels.
“Through this legislative measure, we provide extensions and tax exemptions to stop the loss of capital and revive the economy of the area,” according to the bill. Both the House and Senate are expected to pass the measure.
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) still needs to conduct its evaluation. “As of today [Feb. 16], we have not yet received the Joint Resolution or the documentation related to this proposal from the House of Representatives in order to carry out a review and analysis, as appropriate. Although we are aware of some of the proposals for the measure, we need to evaluate the cost of the measure to the general fund,” the FOMB said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“From day one, the FOMB has shown interest in supporting the residents and businesses of the municipalities affected by the recent earthquakes, but it is our responsibility with the people of Puerto Rico to evaluate any proposal of this nature in the wider context of the Certified Fiscal Plan , the bankruptcy of the government of Puerto Rico and the possible fiscal impact of the proposal,” added the Oversight Board.
Meanwhile, another bill has been filed that would specifically help small and midsize businesses in the affected municipalities by establishing a moratorium on loan payments.
“This moratorium seeks to include payments to essential services and loans to corporations. I hope the House deals with this measure with the urgency it deserves,” said Rep. Carlos Bianchi Angleró, who filed the bill.
The Parador Owners Association said it supports the initiative, as “it is imperative to protect jobs in small and midsize businesses.”
