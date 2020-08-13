For the last three years, the Puerto Rico population's general spending have been on the rise, with Health and Food comprising 38 percent of personal expenses, and, when adding Housing-related costs, the total spending of these three categories make up 56 percent of residents' budgets.
This tendency can be appreciated in the Statistical Appendix of the Planning Board, which revealed that general consumer spending in Puerto Rico has increase. In 2017 it was $62,453 million ($62.5 billion), while in 2018 the total was $64,848 million ($64.8 billion), and in 2019 that number rose to $68,656 million ($68.7 billion).
"The category that showed a greater increase, where there was a more abrupt change, was in Health, which increased 8 percent from 2018 to 2019, from [$15.5 billion] to [roughly $16.9 billion], for reasons like the expansion of Medicare and post-Maria funds aimed at health. The Food category also increased at a lower scale, from [nearly $9 billion] to [$9.1 billion], which represents 1.5 percent," said economist Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica.
According to Vélez, the Services sector -although he didn't specify which types of services were included in the report- also increased from 2018 to 2019 from $31.8 billion to nearly $33.6 billion, respectively. That result showcased a rise of nearly $2 billion.
"These numbers are before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we don't have statistics from 2020, according to the Food industry, that sector has grown by nearly two digits with supermarket sales. People opted to eat more in their homes and not dine out as much," Vélez explained.
"The logical thing to think is that the Health area must have grown significantly with the virus situation, hospitalizations and diagnostic tests, although we don't know by how much. This sector must have also increased by double digits," he opined, adding that expenses related to transportation, clothing, accessories, education, and entertainment have dropped due to drastic lifestyle changes in the past months.
Economista José Alameda echoed his statements.
"Given the economic crisis that we have faced for several years, there is no money for luxuries like travel, which is why [spending] is concentrated on essential expenses, such as food and health. The trend has been greater spending on health from senior citizens, which are a growing population. I also believe there has been greater spending on food because consumer behavior has changed; now they take better care of themselves and eat better, foods that are more expensive," he stated.
