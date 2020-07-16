A study conducted Arteaga & Arteaga revealed that Puerto Rico residents' perception of the island's economy has worsened this year, while most remain skeptical or critical of the local government.
The study, titled, Consumer Pulse, measured confidence levels in worrying economic aspects as of September 2017—which have intensified with the events of 2020, such as the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study shows how Puerto Rican consumers visualize their personal economy compared to a year ago. 36 percent answered that they see it worse, 44 percent understand that it remains the same, and only 14 percent stated that their situation has improved. As to how the recent events of 2020 have affected their vision of the future, 43 percent feel that it has worsened, 39 percent see the future in the same way as before, and 18 percent see it better than before 2020.
Regarding the changes in the government that began in the summer of 2019, including then-Governor Ricardo Rosselló's resignation, 56 percent believed that these are "more of the same," 24 percent view them as negative, and only 9 percent see them as positive actions.
As for the hope of having a better budget in the face of Puerto Rico's economic recession, 34 percent see an environment of greater austerity and three out of 10 Puerto Ricans think that their budget may increase. Meanwhile, 37 percent feel that their income has remained the same.
Three out of 10 people believe that their financial personal/family situation will improve, four out of 10 believe the economy will remain the same, and consumers' negative perception increased by 20 percent compared to 2019.
The study also showed that emigration is not an option to most residents. 49 percent of the people interviewed answered that they do not plan to move from Puerto Rico at this time, while 18 percent have thought about it, 25 percent thought about it—but decided to stay—and 9 percent said they have never considered it.
Distrust in Employment and Federal Funds
The survey also revealed that 49 percent of those interviewed understand that employment opportunities on the island will be reduced and more than half of those surveyed think that they will not have the necessary budget for summer and Christmas.
Among the personal goals for 2021 and 2022, finding employment is a priority. However, 29 percent don't have an indicator of what awaits for them and don't have defined goals for the next two years. Of those who have analyzed it, 23 percent see themselves with their own business in the future, 17 percent with a job in a multinational, 12 percent in the government, 11 percent working in a small or midsize business, and 8 percent in a family business.
Moreover, more than half of the respondents answered that federal funds are not going to improve education, safety, employment or the services of the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) or the P).R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
