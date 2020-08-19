Remember the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic when there was a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizers? That brief but spectacular consumer trend waned as many companies ramped up production of these essentials.
With the COVID-19 crisis still upon us, consumer behavior has definitely changed and perhaps permanently. We have all seen the data on digital banking and e-commerce, which has soared worldwide.
Call it the impact of the new homebound economy. We are cooking more at home. We are buying more beer and wine from grocery stores as bars are closed. Many people are focusing on essentials, which also means that travel is down.
“We are experiencing an atypical situation. All economic trends have been disrupted,” said Heriberto Martínez, president of the Economists Association of Puerto Rico. In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, he said that digital banking and online shopping are here to stay. “Everyone is going online, not just Amazon. SuperMax, Econo, Selectos, even Costco is moving to e-commerce,” he pointed out.
“There’s a new focus on groceries, medicine and gas. Many aren’t buying new cars because of the uncertainty. One of the most important economic drivers is expectation and right now, we are living in a world of uncertainty,” Martínez said. When – not if – a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, he predicted that consumers would return to buying “high ticket items” such as cars, travel expenses and fine jewelry, but these sector would likely take several years to recover.
Martínez believes that to help regain consumer confidence and stimulate aggregate demand, it is important for government, both the Puerto Rico and the federal governments, to continue helping small businesses, which form the backbone of the economy. “We need to continue public economic support to the private sector, especially for small and midsize businesses,” he said.
With COVID-19 positive cases remaining problematic, Martínez also said that Puerto Rico cannot go back to a full lockdown, as it would be detrimental to the local economy. “It could be a hybrid, a combination of Phase 1 and Phase 2, perhaps. We cannot have a complete reopening, but we also cannot have a complete shutdown,” he said.
Focus on technology, basic supplies and home goods
The clear winners of the “new normal” have emerged. For example, the U.S. Commerce Department has also reported that electronics and appliance stores got a 23 percent boost in July as families stocked up on laptops, headphones and webcams to prepare for a virtual start to the school year in many parts of the country.
Walmart also has reported soaring sales in supplies and home goods for the second quarter of 2020.Walmart’s online sales nearly doubled in the fiscal second quarter, helped by an expansion of its online delivery services. Sales at U.S. locations opened at least a year jumped 9.3 percent, the Associated Press reported.
The nation’s largest retailer topped almost all expectations by wide margins and company shares, which hit an all-time high Monday, jumped another 6 percent before the opening bell only to retreat into negative territory.
Consumers had already begun to rely on Walmart and other essential retailers like Target and Amazon as lifelines for necessities during the start of the pandemic, sending Walmart’s online sales up 74 percent for the first quarter. That trend accelerated to 97 percent in the second quarter and broadened the gap between traditional retailers, many of them anchor stores at the mall, and big box operators like Walmart and Target.
However, as the increased federal unemployment benefits ended in July, the company said it is now seeing an impact on its business. “As the benefits from stimulus wane towards the end of the quarter, we saw comp sales settle into a more normal range,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
Also, Walmart and other retailers are facing soaring costs related to the pandemic that include mostly extra pay for workers on the front lines. Walmart said that costs related to COVID-19 hit $1.5 billion during the second quarter, up from nearly $900 million during the first quarter.
Focus on home improvement, outdoor living
Meanwhile, the homebound economy means that retail sales related to “do it yourself” projects are also soaring, particularly this summer as many consumers are focusing on “staycations” rather than venturing far and wide.
Millions of people forced to work out of the office during the pandemic took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the DIY material they need. From pool supplies to barbecues and outdoor furniture, and even houseplants, consumers are focusing on enjoying their home environments.
At Home Depot stores open at least a year, sales surged a remarkable 25 percent in the U.S. during the second quarter, the Associated Press reported.
E-commerce, digital banking
In Puerto Rico, the need to maintain physical distancing due to the coronavirus crisis has forced many people to change their shopping habits, resulting in a significant increase in the use of digital payment platforms and a decrease in using cash for their purchases.
Mike Vizcarrondo, Evertec’s executive vice president of Payment Services for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, explained that the pandemic has changed the behavior of consumers, who now prefer to complete their payments digitally. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the use of digital payment platforms on the island, including ATH Mobile, has increased by 400 percent.
“Whereby Puerto Ricans used to make a single electronic transaction, in 2020 they were doing it four times. We have seen in the pandemic a change in behavior and many are now preferring digital payments for the convenience and security. In view of this, businesses that were able to survive the situation also made the transition to digital platforms,” Vizcarrondo said.
In the case of ATH Mobile, he said they have experienced exponential growth in the customer and business base in the past few months. Evertec currently has more than 1.5 million users, primarily from ages 20 to 50 years, from 100 banking institutions and more than 400 merchants accept payments through their platform.
E-commerce has also gained momentum since the pandemic began. “There has undoubtedly been an exponential growth in recent years and during COVID-19, which has forced business owners to move in this direction, whether they have contemplated it or not. Small and medium-sized companies have to do it because, if not, they do not sell at the moment,” Wilton “The Technician” Vargas explained.
E-commerce is also gaining strength across generations. “Before, people with some electronic knowledge or with some purchasing power used to buy online, but now everyone does it, of all ages. In fact, there are stores for the population with little purchasing power that have their sales platform online. Since the smartphones arrived, e-commerce has been put in the hands of the whole world,” he added.
The vast majority of consumers also go online to research purchases, whether it is electronics, clothes or cars. “Now, people find out everything online through search engines like Google, they first see everything they need and then buy. Locally, I think that businesses have the wrong practice of posting information and when people ask, the answer is ‘write to me on inbox.’ E-commerce is supposed to be a facilitator that does not use the same human resources as when people call on the phone to ask for an item. Therefore, you should put the most information about the product so that an employee does not have to intervene in the purchase and answer questions. Sales should be increased with fewer employees,” Vargas said.
-Reporter Brenda A. Vázquez Colón contributed to this story.
