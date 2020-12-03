The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Carla Campos and developers of Bailey LL, Michael Berezdivin and Jacques Aramati, announced the arrival of a new mode of hospitality on the island with Allmost Homes Hotel.
With an investment of $12.3 million, an all-suite hotel is being constructed on Ashford Avenue in the Condado area of San Juan. The new venue should be open to the public in October 2021.
“The concept seeks to diversify the traditional hospitality offering to appeal to the independent traveler's market that seeks the kind of home experience that short-term rentals provide. The building of 40-suite rooms [in 27 apartments] leads to the creation of 10 new direct jobs in the construction stage and 15 new ones in the operation stage,” said Campos. “Modern travelers are looking for these kinds of experiences, and we congratulate these Puerto Rican entrepreneurs on their innovative commitment.”
Besides the 27 apartments (studios and 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms), complete with kitchens, the facility will also have a restaurant, a “Grab and Go,” swimming pool, two-story parking lot, game room and “beach club” services.
The project has received a tax credit of $3.7 million as part of the local Incentive Law on tourism development.
“Allmost Homes, is a new concept that comes to innovate the way of sightseeing and enjoying all the experiences that Puerto Rico offers. As our slogan says, “Stay, but most of all, Live,” we have created and curated this concept for the purpose of offering warm and homely spaces, without leaving aside the highest standards of service and amenities that a hotel must offer. Our mission is that everyone who visits us feels at home and that they can have access to the unique experiences offered by the island as a tourist destination. We are committed to Puerto Rico's economic and tourism development, and in turn proud to make alliances and form our team with local talent,” said Berezdivin and Aramati, the project developers.
