Although the economy in Puerto Rico continues to be hampered by the coronavirus pandemic — as witnessed by the latest Executive Order that tightened restrictions on businesses again — the upside is that various construction projects are moving ahead around the island, financed by both private and public funds.
A case in point is that construction has begun on the Douglas Highway Hotel in Cabo Rojo, at a cost of $2.5 million. The project had actually been in the works for several years until Hurricane Maria hit the island in Sept. 2017.
According to co-owners Douglas Ojeda and Glorymar Ortiz, who are married, thought their dream to own a hotel in the popular tourist area of Cabo Rojo had died with the advent of Maria. However, two years ago, the realtor called them back and asked if they were still interested in the property. Their dream had been reborn.
Construction is now underway with the aim of opening a boutique hotel with the vaunted “green hospitality” certification.
“All the electrical connections that are being installed are designed to work with solar panels. We are also finalizing details of the water collection plan used to process and reuse water in [the hotel’s] green areas,” Ojeda said.
He added that he also owns a 13-acre farm in Hormigueros, which grows all kinds of fruits and vegetables, which will be used for the hotel’s restaurant. The dining options will feature contemporary Puerto Rican cuisine with lobster, fish and roasted pig.
The complex will also feature recreational areas, an activity room and a swimming pool.
Out of the total 38 rooms in the walk-up complex, Ojeda said his family and the construction team are working in double shifts to have 16 rooms ready for use the weekend after the Thanksgiving holiday. Just in time for the Christmas holiday season.
“It is encouraging and a key indicator of recovery that, in these complex times for the global tourism industry, projects such as the Douglas Highway Hotel, whose investment will amount to $2.5 million, will continue to emerge, creating nearly 70 direct and indirect jobs, and adding 38 rooms to our hotel inventory. This is evidence of the strength and resilience that distinguishes our Puerto Rican tourism industry,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director Carla Campos. “We congratulate this Puerto Rican family business on its cutting-edge vision; we appreciate your trust in the local tourism industry and we look for the greatest success in the development of this project,” she said.
Other Projects Underway
Meanwhile, the municipality of Cataño has announced that construction has begun on rebuilding its town coliseum at a cost of $2.2 million. Cataño Mayor Félix Delgado Montalvo explained that the funds came from the municipality’s insurance claims after Hurricane Maria. The remodeling work includes the complete demolition of the roof of the building, the court area, bathrooms and the administrative areas.
On the other hand, he mentioned that the roof will also be built in steel and all the structural elements that are corroded will be repaired.
Likewise, the electrical and plumbing systems will be remodeled, and lamps and a new air conditioning system will be installed.
The municipal coliseum dates back to the 1980s and the venue is important for the local community as various educational, cultural and sports activities are regularly held there. The facility also serves as a shelter for local residents in times of emergencies, such as hurricanes.
According to federal officials, a total of 209 reconstruction projects are underway in Ponce, with an assignment of $38.3 million. These include $3 million to renovate the Teatro La Perla, with construction scheduled to begin in April 2021; at least $2.9 million in CDBG-DR Housing funds for infrastructure and economic development projects; and $3.35 million for reconstruction work on the Santiago Iglesias public housing project.
Construction work on renovating Ponce’s Veterans Clinic also continues, despite delays associated with the pandemic. The clinic, which receives around 140,000 medical visits a year, is being renovated at a cost of $213.9 million. Work should be completed by the end of 2021.
Meanwhile, reconstruction work at La Guancha, a boardwalk with restaurants, is scheduled to begin in 2021 with an investment of $10.6 million in FEMA funds. La Guancha, popular with locals and tourists alike, will be redone with a focus on resiliency against future storms.
Importance of Construction Sector
The Association of General Contractors, Puerto Rico Chapter (AGC) has called on construction being viewed as a priority area because billions of dollars are available in federal funds for many reconstruction projects. All in all, an estimated $20 billion in federal funds have been approved to date, which would have a positive impact on the local economy for years to come.
As an example of this, Umberto Donato, president of the AGC, assured that for every one million dollars invested in construction, about 25 jobs are generated, so he estimates that with the infrastructure projects needed in Puerto Rico and the billions of dollars in federal funds earmarked for that end, about 70,000 additional jobs could be generated to already existing 30,000 jobs in construction.
“The impact of construction on the island is very large and if it grows, it has a direct effect on the economy. Schools, housing, the electrical system, roads and buildings must be repaired,” Donato said, adding that it is essential for local companies be hired to generate local jobs.
“We call on the new government to strengthen and try to drive the reconstruction of Puerto Rico. A historical amount of federal funds are available, so their use and the start of infrastructure projects should be expedited. We have to go and give direction to the work plan,” Donato said.
Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi has already said that he would make moving construction projects along one of his top priorities when he assumes office in Jan. 2021.
The AGC also proposes the establishment of a reconstruction coordination office to evaluate and establish transparent and standardized processes for the use of these federal funds. According to Donato, the office must conduct a sustained continuing-education process for the benefit of workers and contractors. They also support the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) Transparency Portal initiative, with access to up-to-date and relevant information on the recovery process and fund management.
“We support the review of the minimum wage, a tax reform and the replacement of the inventory tax that affects the viability of new construction projects because it makes the business more important,” Donato said. During the Obama administration, the minimum wage for federally funded projects was established at $10.80 an hour. This was temporarily increased to $15 an hour.
The AGC also supports legislation that would establish a maximum ceiling on municipal construction taxes of 5 percent.
For the executive, the effect of rising construction costs is visible, partly due to the temporary increase in the construction minimum wage and the cost of resilient materials and design. He said this impact can be seen in the lack of construction of low-income and middle-class housing, which are units ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 each, with mortgage interest rates considered to be at historically low levels.
“Job creation should also be encouraged because the workforce has been shrinking and affecting the reconstruction process of the island. Labor reform is needed with sustainable benefits that give safety and stability to industry employees. We need a sustainable long-term environment,” he said.
— Reporter Brenda A. Vázquez Colón contributed to this story.
